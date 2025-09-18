Seoul, September 18: Samsung's XR headset has long been expected to be unveiled on September 29, 2025, and could be available to buy on October 13. The extended reality headset is codenamed Project Moohan and will be introduced this year, marking its entry. The upcoming XR headset from Samsung aims to offer an immersive experience with infinite space. According to a new report, the device will be unveiled later than expected.

As per a new report by ET News, a South Korean news website, the Samsung XR Headset is set to launch on October 21, 2025. The report indicated that the launch has been pushed further due to internal market strategy coordination and quality assurance. It also provided details about Samsung's upcoming tri-fold (three-display) phone, tentatively called Galaxy G Fold. Meta Ray-Ban Display Glasses vs Apple Glasses: Check Specifications of Newly Launched AI Products By Mark Zuckerberg's Company and Apple’s Upcoming Wearable To Take On Meta.

Samsung XR Headset Leaked Details

Samsung XR Headset, called Project Moohan (meaning "infinity" in Korean), will be introduced in Korea on October 21 with a lower price than Apple Vision Pro and higher than Meta Quest 3, targeting the premium XR market. The report mentioned that Moohan sales would be conducted through official channels online and at Samsung.com. Samsung expects to ship about 100,000 XR Headset units. The South Korean tech giant might adjust the shipment based on initial demand, as per the report.

Samsung already confirmed via its official announcement last year that the Moohan headset would allow users to explore the world through Google Maps, YouTube, and Gemini. The company said that the Samsung XR headset would be ergonomically optimized for comfort while in use. It is mentioned that the Samsung XR smart glasses HAEAN, in collaboration with Google, will be revealed next year. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Tablet and Samsung Galaxy Buds3 FE Wireless Earbuds To Launch in South Korea on September 19; Check Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy G Fold Tri-Fold Phone Leaked Details

Samsung's highly rumored and highly anticipated triple-fold smartphone, named Galaxy G Fold, is expected to launch alongside the XR Headset (Moohan). The report does not mention the specifications and features of this device; however as per an older India Today report, the upcoming Samsung Galaxy G Fold could come with a 9.9-inch display, support 23W to 24W fast charging speed, 6.54-inch height, and a higher price, similar to Huawei Mate XT, which launched around USD 2,800 (around INR 2.46 lakh).

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ET News (South Korea) Report ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

