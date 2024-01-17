VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 17: In a divine collaboration between Optics & Allied Engineering Pvt Ltd (OPTICA) Bangalore and the esteemed Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra Trust, a celestial masterpiece is taking shape - the Surya Tilak Project at Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Optica's Managing Director, Rajendra Kotaria, and Technical Director, Kishore Kotaria, have dedicated this visionary project as an offering to Lord Shri Ram, destined to become a world heritage and spiritual landmark.

The Surya Tilak Project, initiated by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Khestra Trust and supported by CBRI Roorkee, aims to illuminate the forehead of the idol of Lord Shri Ram with natural sun rays every Shri Ram Navami day at 12 noon for a brief period of 3-4 minutes. The unique design with precision lenses and mirrors, meticulously crafted by Optica in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Astrophysics Bangalore, harnesses natural sunlight, transforming it into a divine symbol on this auspicious day.

Optica's design utilizes Brass and Bronze materials, resonating with the sacred essence of Sanatan, ensuring longevity and spiritual authenticity. The complex lunar calendar gear mechanism, developed to position the sun on Ram Navami day each year, demonstrates a fusion of tradition and cutting-edge technology. The optical path, piping, and tip-tilt stages have been ingeniously designed without springs, guaranteeing a long life and hassle-free maintenance. Fabricated and installed using only "Pancha Dathu," this system promises a century of divine radiance, with an ease of optic replacements as required.

The brilliance of the Surya Tilak Project is handled by a dedicated team at Optica. Nagaraj Gatty, Ramakrishna Siddam, and Akshay Srinivas led the optics and Opto-Mechanical design, while Vivek and the team are actively involved in installation and support, ensuring the seamless manifestation of this celestial marvel.

Optics & Allied Engineering Pvt Ltd (OPTICA) is a leading electro-optics company located at 9Q, Ist Phase, Jigani Link Road, Bommasandra Industrial Area, Bangalore - 560 099, INDIA. For inquiries or further information, contact them at info@opticsindia.com

