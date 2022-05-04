New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI/GPRC): Indians and our love for sports dates back centuries . Over the years, we as a country have only seen growth in the number of athletes doing their best and making the country proud on not just national but a global level.

However, talking about sports and athletes, just like love, age is definitely not a barrier here. Keeping this in mind, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur inaugurated the Khelo masters association today. Talking about 'Khelo master 2022,' the association supports athletes in the age gap of 35 to 95 years to participate in various sports activities of their choice on a national level.

The president of the association, Ram Singh Rathor spoke at length about the association, the idea behind it and how they have been encouraging athletes in the age bracket of 35 to 95 years to come forward and participate in various sports activities. Talking to us, Ram Singh Rathor Said, "Master is a concept which is practised outside India in a lot of developed countries.

This concept is for athletes beyond the age of 35 who have mastered various games, people who do not have any exposure after a certain age. Our idea is to give a platform to these athletes so that they still feel young and are still motivated to pursue their passions." Rathor further added, "Upto 23 states have registered for the Khelo Masters association this year, which means, athletes from more than 23 states have come ahead to participate in various sports activities.

This year 3000 athletes came ahead to participate in the association." When asked how has the association been encouraging athletes in the age bracket of 35 to 95 years to come forward to participate in various games, Rathor said, "The selection is been done on the national level. Our only idea is that when athletes in this age bracket come forward to participate and win medals, their kids who belong to the younger lot will also be motivated to go ahead and polish themselves."

The Khelo Masters association 2022, which took place in Delhi, witnessed Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Ram Meghwal Inaugurating the event this year. Ram Singh Rathor, The President of this association and Shailender Singh, The general secretary of the foundation were also seen encouraging the athletes to come ahead and participate in various activities.

