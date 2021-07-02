High school Moms and INACE successfully wrapped up its internship program in entrepreneurship and business for the high school students

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI/PNN): High school Moms and INACE successfully wrapped up its internship program in entrepreneurship and business for the high school students of India.

The competition was structured in 3 explicit rounds. The first round of the competition was based on the applications in which 1058 students were selected. The second round then assessed participants based on the essays they wrote. Ultimately 365 students were finalized after 2 rounds of careful assessments of their essays and based on their application.

These 365 selected students were then given a rare and excellent opportunity of attending workshops from international and leading faculties of entrepreneurship and business from the Singapore Institute of Management, Huron University of Canada, and Flame University, Pune.

The selected students received an elaborate and useful session about financial literacy, social media marketing, and entrepreneurial strategies from the best business institutes. The interaction between the students and the faculty members was vivid and lively.

Abhishek Gupta, Founder, and CEO of HSM and INACE shared his experience of the competition, "This initiative was India's biggest and most selective internship program for high school students. The kind of response and feedback we've received from the participants is overwhelming. Launched on 19th May 2021, this program received more than 2700 applicants from over 200 plus schools from all over India.

The students came up and presented their brilliant business ideas in front of our jury. The jury then selected the top 10 ideas and then each of those 10 students gave a profound presentation about their business idea.

"This competition is truly one of a kind. No one really thinks about professional guidance during high school days. But now all we see is a competitive world outside our school life. Therefore competitions like these prepare us for that competition beforehand. Plus, we get to interact with top business educators and professors from International Institutes.", says Dev Anand, of our participants.

The finale was scheduled for the 12th of June. Three rigorous rounds of thorough assessments led us to the top 3 students who won their summer boot camp for innovation from Huron and Summer Immersion program from Flame. The winning students were further given amazing prizes from us, High School Moms, and even an Amazon voucher from SIM.

Expressing his gratitude, Abhishek Gupta further says, "We are grateful to all the schools who participated as partners in this competition. More than 20 of India's leading schools were school partners to the internship competition including Podar Education, Pathways World School, KC HIGH, Billabong International Thane, DPS Gurgaon Sector 45, Ebenezer International School Bangalore, Hopetown Girls School Dehradun, among others."

The magnitude of energy and enthusiasm we saw in the students has motivated us to conduct another internship program soon enough. Our motive of inclusion and innovation in high school education seems closer after this internship program. We are grateful to all our students, parents, and event partners for making this happen and contributing to building the future of our nation.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)