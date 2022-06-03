Sonipat (Haryana) [India], June 3 (ANI/OP Jindal University): In a major announcement, Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) of O. P. Jindal Global University (JGU) has instituted over 500 scholarships for students joining the law school in the upcoming academic year 2022-23.

Professor (Dr) C Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice-Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) and Founding Dean of Jindal Global Law School (JGLS) said that the "University has decided to award over 500 scholarships to meritorious students in the upcoming academic year 2022-23 who join JGLS with high merit in the entrance exam and whose annual parental income is less than the limit prescribed by the University." He further added that "During the last 13 years, O.P. Jindal Global University has awarded over INR 250 crores in Scholarships and almost half of the students who studied at JGU in past have received some form of scholarships or other."

Also Read | Monkeypox Outbreak: Tamil Nadu To Isolate International Travellers With Symptoms.

Professor Raj Kumar who was himself a Rhodes Scholar to Oxford University and received full scholarship to study at Harvard Law School in the late 90's, explained the importance of instituting substantial scholarships at Jindal Global Law School this year. He said, "our law school and university has always been known for supporting a good number of students on scholarships and fellowships who otherwise, might not be able to afford the cost of high-quality legal education at our law school. This is important to ensure equity and access while maintaining the highest standards of excellence in legal education in our country."

Professor Kumar further added that, "all scholarships at the law school are based on merit-cum-means. No student whose annual parental income exceeds INR 30 lakhs in a year can receive any scholarship at the University. The merit to award the scholarship is determined by the national level entrance exam LSAT--India Test. We strictly implement an income criterion to ensure that the scholarships reach to only those who need it the most."

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Nirmal NR-279 Lottery Result of 03.06.2022, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Professor Anand Prakash Mishra, Director of Law Admissions whose office is responsible for the admissions and financial aid in the law school provided more details about the scholarships and said, "our law school offers the widest range of academic programmes in law including the 5-year and 3- year LLB, one year LLM and four unique 3-year undergraduate B.A. Hons degrees in legal studies, human rights, criminology, and gender studies. There are over 10 specialised LLM programmes offered at JGLS which are highest in any law school in the country. These 500+ scholarships are available in each of the 10 academic programmes".

Professor Mishra further explained the entrance exam cut-off required for scholarship awards and said, "only students securing LSAT--India Score above 90 percentiles can apply for scholarships in 5-year BComLLB, BBALLB and BALLB programmes. Whereas students applying for scholarships in other programs like 3-year LLB, 1-year LLM and 3-year BA Honours in Legal Studies/ Human Rights/ Criminology/ Gender Studies programmes must secure 80 percentile score to be eligible to receive scholarships.'

He concluded by saying that "every student whose annual parental income is less than INR 30 lakhs must explore the scholarship opportunities to study at JGLS. Also, no law aspirant should miss taking the prestigious LSAT--India 2022 Test organised by Law School Admission Council (LSAC) as this Test is critical not only for admission but also for scholarships at the law school. Scholarships at the time of admission are important as one may receive it for all 5/3 years of study. The scholarships at JGLS are subject to University Rules and renewable every year based on academic performance, they can be revoked or reduced if students fail in the exams or debarred from the examination due to attendance shortage or found guilty in disciplinary committee proceedings."

LSAT--India Test Applications are closing on 8 June and students must register before the deadline at www.discoverlaw.in

Scholarships are based on LSAT--India 2022 Test Score and Parental Income Criteria.

This story is provided by OP Jindal University. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/OP Jindal University)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)