Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16: Palladian Partners, a prominent player in the Indian real estate landscape, has announced its plans to expand its Business in an additional 30 cities across the nation. Bolstered by remarkable success in recent years, the company aims to fortify its position as a leading real estate advisory brand, catering to diverse markets and emerging as a true one-stop solution provider.

Palladian Partners have registered stellar growth since its inception in late 2020. The company has already achieved remarkable milestones in the fiscal year 2023-24. With sales revenue exceeding a staggering 1050 Crores within this FY and a burgeoning pipeline of projects valued at over 6200 Crores, the company has positioned itself to achieve a positive growth trajectory.

Within the first two months of the current fiscal year, Palladian Partners has successfully sold 5.17 Lakh square feet of prime real estate. With a slew of major launches on the horizon, this remarkable start sets the tone for the company's ambitious expansion plans.

Presently operating across 16 cities in India, Palladian Partners is now aiming to consolidate its influence in each of these regions, establishing a regional dominance that resonates across the real estate sector. "Our approach combines localized insights and global expertise, enabling us to connect with the unique needs of each market we serve. Our objective is to double our sales revenue each year, showcasing our dedication to sustainable growth and unparalleled client satisfaction," stated Kamal Shah, at Palladian Partners.

The journey towards expansion is paved with an emphasis on establishing a robust channel partner network. In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) alone, Palladian has engaged with over 19000 Channel Partners (CPs). This presence is set to be replicated across the nation, creating a centralized network to address a wide spectrum of real estate requirements.

Palladian's commitment to excellence extends to its methodologies. The company's on-ground research forms the foundation of its projects, ensuring that every endeavor resonates with the unique dynamics of each locality. As a testament to its dedication, Palladian is gradually building a market research team dedicated to curating industry-relevant databases and insights, with the intent to contribute valuable knowledge to the sector.

While the focus is firmly set on nationwide expansion, Palladian Partners has even grander ambitions. The company aims to break geographical boundaries and extend its reach beyond the Indian borders. In doing so, it aspires to create a lasting legacy that transcends borders and time, establishing itself as an enduring one-stop destination for all real estate advisory needs.

