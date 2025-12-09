NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 9: ParadigmIT and Pathsetter AI, pioneers in AI-driven digital transformation and sovereign AI infrastructure, announced the appointment of Som Prakash Satsangi as a Non-Executive Board Member and Strategic Advisor. This appointment marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to build secure, scalable, high-impact, world-class AI platforms that transform industries, public sector institutions and capital projects to enable national-scale impact.

A veteran of India's technology ecosystem, Som brings over four decades of experience in Enterprise technology, Digital transformation, and Strategic leadership. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President & Managing Director at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) India, where he led one of India's largest technology organizations - driving growth, scaling operations, forging high-impact strategic partnerships, and delivering award-winning performance.

An influential voice in shaping India's technology landscape, Som Satsangi has served as the Chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM) India, and contributed actively to major industry and policy platforms including NASSCOM, CII, USISPF, and the World Economic Forum's South Asia Working Group. He continues to champion India's digital transformation agenda, advocating for innovation-led growth and global competitiveness.

In his role with ParadigmIT and Pathsetter AI, Som will provide strategic guidance across key areas including:

* Public sector and mission-critical market expansion* AI enablement of national infrastructure and capital projects * Enterprise AI transformation and go-to-market strategy* Organizational scaling, leadership development, and governance* Long-term growth and value creation initiatives

Speaking on the appointment, Sridhar Gadhi, Founder & Chairman, said, "Som's deep understanding of enterprise transformation and national digital priorities will significantly accelerate our journey. His strategic insight will help us take our flagship AI platforms to the right users and deliver meaningful impact across industries. His belief in India as a global innovation powerhouse aligns with our mission, and his expertise will be pivotal as Pathsetter AI advances the Alfred platform to drive greater efficiency in capital projects."

Commenting on his appointment, Som Satsangi said, "ParadigmIT and Pathsetter AI are redefining the frontiers of digital transformation combining deep technology, mission-critical use cases with national impact. I look forward to supporting their vision of building India-led innovations with global relevance and long-term value."

This strategic appointment further strengthens ParadigmIT and Pathsetter AI's mission to build secure, sovereign and globally competitive AI platforms that drive measurable outcomes, unlock new capabilities, and transform the future of enterprise and government operations.

