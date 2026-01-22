PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22: Paramatrix Technologies Limited (Paramatrix) (NSE: PARAMATRIX), a trusted provider of enterprise software products and digital IT services, has announced the completion of the first tranche of its acquisition of Metasys Software Private Limited.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: How Fitment Factor Will Decide Salary and Pension Hike for Central Government Staff.

Key Acquisition Highlights

As part of the previously announced transaction, the first tranche of the acquisition of Metasys Software Private Limited has been completed through the acquisition of a 51% equity stake.

Also Read | Davos 2026: German Chancellor Says New Era ‘already Begun’.

Following this transaction, Metasys has become a subsidiary, with the remaining stake proposed to be acquired in subsequent tranches as planned.

Disciplined Integration Approach

Unlike a single-step acquisition, Paramatrix has adopted a phased ownership approach, allowing for:

- Gradual integration of teams, systems, and delivery processes

- Preservation of operational stability at Metasys

- Better visibility on execution quality before subsequent tranches

With majority ownership now in place, Paramatrix gains management control and strategic oversight, enabling closer coordination across client delivery, engineering talent, and solution development.

Strategic Rationale and Outlook

The acquisition enhances Paramatrix's delivery depth, global client reach, and execution capability, creating a scalable platform built for recurring international engagements. With integration underway, the Company is focused on process alignment and delivery optimisation, while maintaining client continuity. As the remaining tranches progress, Paramatrix expects the combined platform to support disciplined growth, stronger execution efficiency, and sustained long-term value creation.

Commenting on the acquisition, Mr. Mukesh Thumar, Founder, Managing Director & CEO of Paramatrix Technologies Limited, said, "Completing the first tranche moves the acquisition from intent to execution. Our priority now is seamless integration, delivery continuity, and building long-term value as we progress through the remaining phases."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)