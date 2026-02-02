Parijat Industries Secures Its Third CSR Recognition in FY26 with FICCI Award for 'Outstanding Contribution to Society'

Parijat Industries

New Delhi [India], February 2: Parijat Industries (India) Limited has received the FICCI Award for Outstanding Contribution to Society in Chemicals, Non-MSME at the 14th FICCI Chemicals and Petrochemicals Awards Ceremony 2025, marking the Company's third CSR-focused award in FY26 in recognition of its societal impact initiatives.

Instituted in 2012, these awards have been conceptualized to recognise and promote excellence across India's chemical and petrochemical value chain. The chemical and petrochemical sector plays a pivotal role in India's industrial and economic development, contributing significantly to GDP, exports and employment. As the industry undergoes rapid transformation towards sustainability, innovation and self-reliance, these awards serve an important purpose by motivating and encouraging companies to adopt global best practices and contribute to India's vision of becoming a leading manufacturing and innovation hub.

This recognition adds to a series of CSR-focused awards received by Parijat Industries in FY26, reflecting the company's continued efforts in farmer safety, training, and community development. The award acknowledges initiatives centered on farmer training, providing healthcare to underprivileged children, and efforts towards environmental sustainability.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr. Vikram Anand, Director - CSR & Farmers Outreach, Parijat Industries, said,"Receiving our third CSR-related recognition from FICCI after getting one each from Greentech and PMFAI in FY26 reflects the recognition of our efforts towards farmer outreach and community initiatives. This award acknowledges the collective efforts of our CSR team and partner communities in addressing social and agricultural challenges."

The recognition highlights Parijat Industries' integration of social responsibility within its business operations and engagement across the agricultural ecosystem.

About Parijat Industries

Parijat Industries is an India-headquartered agrochemical company with a multinational presence and a focus on innovation, product development, and the distribution of branded products. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of agrochemicals under the following categories: (A) formulations, consisting of (i) plant protection products, including insecticides, fungicides, bactericides, herbicides, and combinations thereof, and (ii) plant nutrition products (other than chemical fertilizers), comprising specialty fertilizers, biostimulants, and plant growth regulators ("PGRs"); and (B) technical grade active ingredients ("Technicals") used in the manufacture of agrochemical formulations.

