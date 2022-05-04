New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI/GPRC): Paris Keswani, a philanthropist and human rights activist based in the United States, has partnered with the New York-based non-profit organisation Great Giving Charitable Foundation Inc to help impoverished children, displaced orphans, battered mothers, and people displaced by natural disasters worldwide.

Born in India, Paris Keswani relocated to the U.S long ago where she attained an Honors degree in Public Administration while preserving her ardent love for gemology. She worked as a jewellery designer and sales associate in a prominent jewellery company in the U.S.

Also Read | Bihar: ‘Marriage of Gudda and Gudiya’, Say Villagers After 36-Inch Tall Groom Ties Knot With 34-Inch Bride in Bhagalpur.

"I dedicated my entire professional life to the service of humanity, eradication of poverty, and strived to provide housing accommodation for all," said Paris. "Following the partnership with the New York-based non-profit organization, I want to expand my social and humanitarian service at the global scale to preserve human rights and provide equality to all in the eyes of the law."

A mother of an 11-year-old son, Paris has been volunteering at UNICEF and New York Cars and is honored to be a vital part of the United Nations Environmental Progress. Every Tuesday, she and her son feed over 200 homeless people in Secaucus in New Jersey, visit houses of senior people every weekend, organise an annual book fair and toy and blanket drives, and tree plantation drives to protect the environment.

Also Read | Team India Schedule After IPL 2022: Take A Look At Indian National Cricket Team’s Full Fixtures.

Paris a.k.a Poonam Keswani has received recognition from the Mayor of Secaucus in New Jersey, Michael Gonnelli for taking up special environmental projects to replenish withering trees by planting new ones and helping children with special needs.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)