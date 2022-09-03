Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], September 3 (ANI/PNN): Over the years, Parul University has been setting benchmarks amongst higher educational institutions in India, living up to its best university in placements title. This year's placement season was of no difference, bringing to the University campus lucrative career opportunities coupled with milestone packages.

Prior to the completion of the 2021-22 academic and placement season, the University has already successfully placed over 1,460 final-year students in over 1024 national and international recruiters. In addition to the records which the University has made in placements, the year has also brought the highest package, 30 LPA, offered to the students. Furthermore, Parul University has been expanding its wings in various fields such as health, technology, and entrepreneurship, and as a result, it was recently awarded as the Best University by the Minister of State for Education, JitubhaiVaghani at the Drona Awards.

Also Read | Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh | Our Government Will Work Towards the Development of the City. … – Latest Tweet by ANI UP/Uttarakhand.

The University, in the first four months of its placement season, saw 20 Super Dream Companies and 100 Dream Companies visiting the campus to provide students with leading opportunities. Some of these recruiters include E6 Data, Josh Technologies Pvt Ltd, MG Motors, Reliance Industries, Adani Group, Worley, and RapiPay Fintech Pvt Ltd, Sterlite Technologies, Growexx Private Limited, Swan Solution, Asite Solutions Pvt Ltd, Argusoft India Ltd, Gateway Group, Synoptek India Pvt Ltd, Socialpilot, Tridhya Tech Pvt Ltd, Meditab Group of Companies, Motadata, Simform Solution, Modak Analytics, Zeus Learning, Rapidops, TCS, Capgemini, Wipro, ZydusCadila, Sun Pharma, Himalaya, Alembic, UltraTech, MRF, Apollo, Jio, ICICI Bank, Hettich, RR Kabel, Lumax, HDFC, L&T, Paytm, Dmart, CEAT, Godrej& Boyce, PhonePe, Croma - A Tata Enterprise, Extramarks, Vodafone Idea, Jaro Education, Berger Paints, Blue Star, Lenskart, HCL Technologies Ltd, Eureka Forbes, DTDC Express Limited amongst others. The students have received placement opportunities across multiple fields, which include management, agriculture, pharmacy, engineering, nursing, IT and Computer Science, amongst others.

The University's students have been receiving highly lucrative packages across multiple fields averaging at 7 lakhs. Some of the students who have received such packages include Arbaaz Tamanna Khursheed, a B.Tech CSE graduate who was placed in Orad Consultancy Pvt Ltd with a package of 18 LPA. Limbad Yash, a B.Tech CSE, was placed in E6 Data with a Package of 15 LPA; other are Nityam Samirkumar Shah and Kshitij Mishra, two students from the Faculty of Commerce who were placed at ByJus with packages of 10 LPA. In addition to these milestone packages, JagratiSheetal Jain, a student from B.Tech CSE, secured a position at RapiPay Fintech with a milestone package of 9 LPA. Also to note, Rajesh Jaiswal secured a package of 8.4 LPA at YRG Care, KunjanAdeshra, a B.Tech ECE, secured a package of 9.58L at Think 360.ai with Sidhi Dhapare&Divya NAIR MBA students who secured a package of 7.5L at Jaro education.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan, Super 4 Round Asia Cup 2022, Dubai Weather Report: Check Out the Rain Forecast and Pitch Report at Dubai International Stadium.

Amongst the Parul University's high placements records is SiddheshwarPrajapati one of the University's students who received an impeccable placement package as a result of the efforts made by the GATE coaching cell which helped him secure a position at Indian Oil Corporation Limited with a package of 15.5 Lakhs per annum and he was designated as Grade "A" officer at IOCL.

Some of the University's placements records in the healthcare industry include students being placed in nursing across multiple hospitals and healthcare centres. These include 10 students from B.Sc Nursing placed at Bhailal Amin General Hospital, 9 students from B.Sc Nursing placed at BAPS, Shasthriji Maharaj hospital, 9 students from B.Sc Nursing placed at Shalby Hospitals, 8 students from B.Sc Nursing placed at Tricolour Hospitals and 5 students MBA were placed at Aadhar Wholesale Center.

Across its MBA programs, the University's students also bagged top packages across this placement cycle, among whom include Shrenik Shah, an MBA who bagged a package of 7.5 LPA at Communica Aids and Margi, an MBA student with a 7.5 LPA at PhonePe. Amongst these top placed students, 8 from MBA secured 6.5 LPA at SpandanaSphoorty, and 20 students from MBA and B.tech were selected in Extramarks; another 47 students from the business management field were also placed at ICICI Bank and 14 students from MBA students placed at AU Small Finance Bank.

In the field of engineering and I.T and computer science, the University has also seen an increasing rate of students receiving high placement records from the top companies in the industry. The students include 26 students from B.Tech placed at Tata Consultancy Services, 4 students from B.Tech CSE who were placed at Gopal Namkeen, 5 B. Tech Mechanical students at Hettich and another 10 students who were placed at RR Kabel, with 10 more students at Reliance Digital. Additionally, the University also went on to place 23 students from B.Tech at LUMAX with 20 more students from Diploma who were placed at Asahi India Glass Ltd and 18 Students from Diploma placed at L&T.

Within its life sciences and medical sciences fields of pharmacy, physiotherapy and applied sciences, Parul University has also seen a lot of its students receive great placement opportunities, which includes 3 students who were placed at Blue star and another 3 students at Alembic. Also to note, 6 of the students were placed at Parle Agro, with another 4 students getting placed at HDFC Life and 5 students at ICICI Prudential, with another 7 being placed at Mission health. The University's physiotherapy students have also seen various opportunities for placements across multiple areas, which include 12 students of BPT being placed at Integrated Resource Inc, Asian Physiotherapy and Phoenix Claim Solutions.

Beyond providing students with placement opportunities, Parul University, as part of its unique placement policy, has also been providing students with opportunities for internships across multiple sectors. Through such internships, the students have been able to acquire the much-needed industry skills and knowledge which have kept them a step ahead in their fields. Such internship exposure includes 27 students from MBA and PGDM who are interned at Pantaloons, 6 MBA students at Reliance along with 22 agriculture students at Vise Organic and 12 agriculture students at Margosa Bio also grew to note that 6 diploma students also got the opportunity to intern with Darshanam.

Parul University's career flag has been rising even higher with its student alumni working with global tech giants such as Gujan Pandya, who is a Data Engineer at Facebook, DhairyaKikani, a Former Sr. Supply Chain manager at Google, and Jay Vaidya, a Sr. cloud technical account manager at Amazon amongst others. In addition, another of the University's alumni, Milind Purswani, was recruited by Snap Inc as a Security Engineer with an impeccable package of 2 crores. The University is dedicated to continuously contributing such exceptional records in India as well as providing the students with opportunities across multiple countries worldwide.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)