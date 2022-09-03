India and Pakistan would face each other for a second time in the Asia Cup 2022 tournament, on September 4, Sunday. The match, just like the earlier one, would be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai and is slated to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The archrivals would no doubt, once again put up a spectacle for the fans and audience to remember. Ahead of this game, let us take a look at the weather and pitch report for this match. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022, Super 4 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND vs PAK Cricket Match in Dubai

India had emerged winners the last time they faced Pakistan, a week ago. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja steadied a tricky run chase that was eventually completed when the right-hander struck a six of Mohammad Nawaz's bowling. While India would hope for a similar outcome, Pakistan will aim to turn the tide this time around.

Dubai Weather Report:

Expected weather in Dubai at the time of IND vs PAK match (Source: Accuweather)

As is seen in the forecast above, there is no rain threat looming over this clash. The match, which would begin at 6 pm local time, will have a temperature hovering around 34-36 degrees celsius during the match. Having said that, it would get humid out there in the middle.

Dubai International Stadium Pitch Report:

Barring exceptions, the pitch is not going to change much with respect to what we have seen already. Teams batting first would be able to get to a score of 16-170 and should be able to defend it if the bowlers hit the right lengths. However, with the kind of explosive cricket we have seen, teams batting first may want to go that extra mile and get somewhere around 190 to be on the safer side. Bowlers would find help from this pitch early on in the innings.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2022 06:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).