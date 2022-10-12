With over 15 events, more than 10 guest lectures and above 10 workshops, the three-day fest focussed on several segments and elements of mass communication and journalism

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI/SRV): Parul University's Department of Mass Communication and Journalism, one of the leading institutions in the field of media in India, organized its inter-university media event 'Maadhyam' in the first week of September. Held within the vibrant campus of the University, Maadhyam, a three-day festival, witnessed 5000+ viewers and a variety of competitions and events in which students from different institutions with diverse interests participated. The event has been designed to test the creativity, intellectual prowess and conceptualization of students and provide them with a platform to be aware of modern world reality.

Dr Devanshu Patel, President of Parul University, said, "The university has always been ahead in encouraging all the fields of activity and disciplines of endeavour. Through Maadhyam, we encourage the creativity and enthusiasm of our young learners. I congratulate the student body for organising the media event and the students for their enthusiastic participation."

Also Read | How To Update Aadhaar Card? UIDAI Says Aadhaar Numbers Older Than 10 Years Need To Be Updated, Here’s How You Can Update Information Online and Offline.

Maadhyam witnessed spectacular events such as the RJ Hunt called 'Kem Cho PU', featuring RJs like RJ Puja from Radio Mirchi 98.3; RJ Kabir from Red FM 93.5; RJ Mayank from My FM 94.3 enthralling the students with their wit and quick response. Another highlight of the event was Samvaad, a panel discussion featuring 12 prominent personalities from the mass communication industry. The overall guest list included Shoab Khan, Principle Correspondent of The Times of India (Jaipur) and East-West Centre Fellow, USA; Nirnay Kapoor, Senior Associate Editor of India TV (Ahmedabad); Preeti Das, Co-Founder, Mahila Manch and Former Journalist; Amit Dave, Chief Photographer of Reuters (Gujarat); Vaishal Shah, Film Producer; Jay Bodas, Film Director; Vivek Keluskar, Renowned Cartoonist, Adman and Creative Director; Vashishth Shukla, Editor in Chief of Nation Plus. Apart from these, events such as Live reporting called 'PU wants to know', the Quiz show and Live makeup also grabbed the attention of the attendees.

Paresh Vyas, Founder of Sujal Advertisers said, "Maadhyam has provided a platform for students to display their talent. Students displayed vibrancy, enthusiasm and above all creativity, which was easily the highlight of the media fest. It was wonderfully coordinated by students, and so I am expecting more participation and more vibrant in future."

Also Read | Moto G72 Now Available for Sale via Flipkart, Check Offers Here.

With over 15 events, more than 10 guest lectures and above 10 workshops, the three-day fest focussed on several segments and elements of mass communication and journalism, with a hands-on experience for participating students and viewers.

Sharing nuggets of wisdom and field experiences, Preeti Das, Veteran Journalist and stand-up Comedian said, "Apart from the five things that come to your mind post thinking about an object, just choose the sixth one that comes to your mind. That is a true story idea".

Day 1 of the event witnessed guests from various Media fields who inspired and instructed students vocally. This was followed by a variety of competitions relating to photography, quizzes, videography, elections, and many more that continued throughout the day. Day 2 commenced with a prestigious RJ show, the 'RJ Hunt', and ended with a shadow art competition 'Chhaya Kritya'. Day 3 featured a variety of performances including plays, comedy, impersonation, and more.

Ranked one among the top 50 universities for Leading Innovation Achievement in 2020 and awarded as one of the best universities in placements, Parul University proved that Mass Communication and Journalism as a field of study is a wide concept; not restricted to only theory, books and copies, unlike other fields of studies.

Situated in the heart of Vadodara, the cultural capital of Gujarat, Parul University is the prime example of a seamless blend of culture, history, and education. The university offers a wide range of diploma, undergraduate, and postgraduate courses in a variety of disciplines. From its inception in 1993 to earning recognition as a university in 2015, Parul University has reached new heights and emerged as one of the most prestigious institutions across the country. More than 250 specially designed courses are available at Parul University to accommodate each student's needs and career preferences. The university aims to develop students with a breadth of vision, knowledge and skill needed to shoulder the globally responsible and ethical leadership burdens of the 21st century and beyond.

To know more, please visit: www.paruluniversity.ac.in

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)