Mumbai, October 12: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made a significant decision regarding updation of Aadhaar Card data. According to UIDAI, users must update their information every ten years. As said, cardholders who received Aadhaar more than ten years ago and have not updated their information since then are requested to do so. This includes updating identification and residence proof documents. Aadhaar Update: UIDAI Urges Document Updation for Aadhaar Numbers Issued Over 10 Years Back.

Meanwhile, if the update is mandatory or not is not officially announced by the authority. UIDAI, however, has said that the users will be encouraged to freely update their biometric information on their Aadhaar cards. Aadhaar-Voter Card Linking: Here's How to Link EPIC Number With UIDAI Offline, Online Via App and Website.

How to Update Aadhaar Card Online:

The online mode offers information updation to the users where one can directly place the update request on the portal. To log in, the Aadhaar number and registered mobile number of the user are required. The user is authenticated using OTP on their registered mobile number. To complete the update process, users need to upload the documents, which will be verified against requested data at a later stage at UIDAI’s Update back-office by a Verifier. The users need to have a mobile number registered with Aadhaar for using this service.

How to Update Aadhaar Card Offline:

With the help of offline mode, the user can place the update request at a Permanent Enrollment Centre. At the centre, the documents are collected by the staff at the time of accepting the request. The document verification by the verifier also happens at the time of placing the Update request. The collected biometric data will then be updated and locked in the UIDAI database.

Reportedly, a circular issued by UIDAI in August notified that those who don't have an Aadhaar number or enrollment slip, may not be able to avail of government subsidies and benefits.

