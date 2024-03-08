VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 8: Paykassma, the online payment gateway and the sister concern of Paykassma Tech Innovation Ltd. has received a Payment System Operator (PSO) license from the central bank.

It has been awarded the PSO license by Bangladesh Bank under the Bangladesh Payment and Settlement Systems Regulation 2014 (BPSSR-2014).

According to Paykassma, which has been operating in the market since 2015, the license will allow the tech company to take further steps in establishing an effective cashless society.

A wing of Paykassma Tech Innovation, Paykassma is offering Payment Gateway Solution for SME to large enterprises, with both local and international payment accepting services using various payment methods.

Its range of services includes payment gateway, QR Payment, Invoice via App, Payment Links, Social Commerce.

Paykassma Tech Innovation Ltd. was established in 2005 and has two wings including Paykassma and the other being MuthoFun, which provides creative websites design

Payment Gateway, Cloud Hosting Service, SMS Aggregator and POS System.

Currently, Paykassma has more than 10000+ registered clients that use its services.

For more details website: www.paykassma.com

