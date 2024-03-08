Lok Sabha Elections 2024: DMK, MDMK Seal Seat Sharing Deal in Tamil Nadu; Ruling Party Gives One Seat To Ally

The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Friday allotted one seat to ally MDMK for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. MDMK founder Vaiko told reporters that while the seat-sharing deal has been clinched, the lone constituency from where his party would contest will be announced later.

Politics PTI| Mar 08, 2024 01:38 PM IST
MDMK founder Vaiko (Photo Credit: PTI)

Chennai, March 8: The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu on Friday allotted one seat to ally MDMK for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. MDMK founder Vaiko told reporters that while the seat-sharing deal has been clinched, the lone constituency from where his party would contest will be announced later.

The seat-sharing deal was finalised and signed by DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin and himself, Vaiko said, adding that they were "satisfied" with the arrangement. The DMK had allotted a Lok Sabha constituency and one Rajya Sabha seat to MDMK during the 2019 polls and Vaiko was elected to the Upper House then. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: EC to Meet Top MHA Officials Days Before Poll Date Announcement.

To a question, Vaiko said there were no discussions on the Rajya Sabha seat as "15 months are left," in an apparent reference to his tenure in the Rajya Sabha. The DMK has so far finalised seat-sharing deals with allies CPI (M), CPI, IUML and KMDK. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Finalises Names of 40 Candidates, Including Rahul Gandhi, for LS Polls.

It is yet to clinch agreements with the Congress and Thol Thirumavalavan-led Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK). DMK leads the multi-party Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA),which swept the 2019 polls, winning 38 out of the 39 LS seats in the state, besides the lone Puducherry segment.

Currency Price Change

