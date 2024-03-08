New Delhi, March 8: POCO is expected to introduce its latest smartphone from the POCO F series, the POCO F6 Pro, soon. The POCO F6 Pro will be the next upcoming model from its sibling POCO F5. The POCO F5 was launched last year in May. The F6 Pro is expected to come with the latest specifications and features for its users.

As per a report of Gizmochina, the POCO F6 Pro has been spotted on NBTC certification in Thailand, indicating that its release could be imminent. The F6 Pro comes with a model number 23113RKC6G. Devices that receive NBTC certification arrive within one to two months. The NBTC certification is a hint that POCO is gearing up for the launch of its latest smartphone, the POCO F6 Pro. The F6 Pro is expected to debut in April or May of 2024.

POCO F6 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per multiple reports, the POCO F6 Pro is rumoured to feature a 6.65-inch OLED display. The smartphone is expected to offer 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for good visual experience. The F6 Pro is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. The smartphone will likely come with features that include an in-display fingerprint reader and Dolby vision support with a peak brightness of 4,000 nits.

The smartphone is rumoured to have a triple camera setup. The main camera of POCO F6 Pro is anticipated to be a 50MP sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro lens. The F6 Pro will likely feature a 5000mAh battery, which is expected to support a 120W fast charging capability. The POCO F6 Pro design and build quality are yet to be revealed, but it is expected to follow its predecessor and might come with a sleek design.

