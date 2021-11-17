Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Payoneer, the e-commerce technology company powering payments and growth for the new global economy, announced that it will be hosting the fifth edition of its flagship event 'Payoneer Forum' in India virtually on November 18th, 2021.

The mega event will bring together industry thought leaders, services providers, and content from all across the globe to help Indian sellers and exporters leverage infinite possibilities of cross-border opportunities.

The one-day virtual summit is themed around 'Unlocking Possibilities for the Global Digital Commerce', which will host an impressive lineup of over 30 Indian and global speakers - Dr. Ajay Sahai, Director General - Federation of Indian Export Organisation, Abhijit Kamra, Director - Global Trade Amazon, Dario La Torre, Chief Commercial Officer - Jumia Global, Shoby Cherian, Director - DHL, etc. the sessions will shed light on aspects of cross-border e-commerce, including marketplace introductions, logistics, e-commerce tools, taxation, and compliance, etc.

Rohit Kulkarni, Vice President, Payoneer India said, "Our constant endeavor at Payoneer is to provide technology and tools to Indian sellers, enabling them to put their best foot forward in the global markets. With this 5th edition of Payoneer India Forum, we aim to enrich Indian e-commerce retailers and exporters with the dynamic know-how of starting and maintaining a successful cross-border business in 2022 and beyond."

Payoneer India Forum 2021 would bring 18+ masterclasses, leadership sessions, networking opportunities and service providers on a single cross-border platform for Indian sellers and exporters. Some of the partner brands include eBay, Amazon, Jumia, Joom, Google Shopping, DHL, EY, Delhivery, Unicommerce, ICICI Bank, Shypmax, Shopify, etc.

Payoneer (NASDAQ: PAYO) is the world's go-to partner for digital commerce, everywhere. From borderless payments to boundless growth, Payoneer promises any business, in any market, the technology, connections, and confidence to participate and flourish in the new global economy.

Since 2005, Payoneer has been imagining and engineering a truly global ecosystem so the entire world can realize its potential. Powering growth for customers ranging from aspiring entrepreneurs in emerging markets to the world's leading digital brands like Airbnb, Amazon, Google, Upwork, and Walmart, Payoneer offers a universe of opportunities, open to you.

