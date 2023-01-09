Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 9 (ANI/GPRC): PayRup (https://payrup.com) India's fastest payment app was launched on Saturday. PayRup is built by cutting-edge technology of web 3.0. It provides advanced digital payment experience with outstanding user experience. PayRup users can pay utility bills and landline bills, recharge their mobile, broadband, DTH, and purchase Gift Cards.

PayRup services are planned to expand across various financial instruments, including multiple payment services such as school fees, pay rent, and other payment collection services. Recently, PayRup has announced ticketing and booking services for flights, buses, and hotels along with a few other USPs.

PayRup opens 24/7 customer care facilities for help and support for the users. Customer support desk runs with leading CRM technologies and supports by global standard. PayRup ensures the 5 dimensions of service quality and follows SERVQUAL standard to provide the best service experience.

Payrup gives 5% cashback for all the payments through the app as a New Year offer, and users of PayRup are getting benefits from the cashback offer for the day-to-day financial services. The Launching event was hosted in Lulu Mall, Bangalore, on New Year's Eve and was launched by Mahadevappa Halagatti.

