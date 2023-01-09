Mexico, January 9: In a tragic incident reported from Mexico, two young siblings died just days apart from rabies after being bitten by a bat. The 8-year-old girl died this Saturday and became the second victim of that disease over the past two weeks in the state of Oaxaca in southern Mexico.

The child's seven-year-old brother had lost his life on December 28, reported Dailystar. Though, tests at that time didn't show he had rabies until after his death, hospital officials have now confirmed that the duo died of rabies.

The girl was bitten by a bat on December 1, and had been in intensive care since the 21st of that month, as was her 7-year-old brother, who died a week after hospitalisation. A third child, their two year-old-sister, was also taken in for nine days of treatment after being bitten on the back by the same animal but has now been released.

The children’s grandfather had taken them to hospital following the bat bite. Hospital officials said that though the trio got bitten by the bat on on December 1 in their home in the city of Palo de Lima, but it took the family 20 days to go to the nearest health centre.

The hospital officials later released a statement which said that the minor was admitted to hospital on December 21, 2022, with health problems after being bitten by a bat and was diagnosed as being in a serious state of health by experts who evaluated her and specialists were keeping a close watch on her progress. However she suffered irreparable damage to her health which resulted in her tragic death.

