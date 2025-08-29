New Delhi [India], August 29 (ANI): Paytm has clarified that Google Play's recent notification on UPI handle changes was incomplete and may have created confusion.

The company emphasised that there is no disruption to UPI payments on Paytm, and both consumer and merchant transactions remain seamless.

Also Read | WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Rolls Out 'Status With Disappearing Messages' to iOS Beta Testers; Here's What It Offers.

The update is relevant only for recurring payments such as subscription billing. "This means that if a user was paying for YouTube Premium or Google One storage or to any recurring platform through Paytm UPI, they will simply need to change their old @paytm handle to the new handle linked to their bank, which is @pthdfc, @ptaxis, @ptyes or @ptsbi," Paytm explained.

For example, if a UPI ID was abcd@paytm, it will now be abcd@pthdfc (or as per the bank). One-time UPI payments are not impacted and continue as usual.

Also Read | ‘Nishaanchi’ Song ‘Jhule Jhule Paalna’: Folk Roots Meet Contemporary Sounds in This Lullaby From Anurag Kashyap’s Upcoming Entertainer (Watch Video).

Paytm noted that this transition is part of its migration to new UPI handles, following approval from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to operate as a Third Party Application Provider (TPAP).

The deadline to complete the update for recurring mandates is 31st August 2025, which is why Google Play issued its alert.

Reassuring customers, Paytm stated that this is a simple update to ensure uninterrupted recurring payments, while all other UPI transactions on the app continue without any change. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)