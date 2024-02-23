NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23: PBC Education and Financial Services Private Limited has made a significant contribution to the success of the Doctor 365 Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir. Embracing the cause wholeheartedly, PBCEFS took the initiative to provide unwavering support to this noble endeavor. Renowned for its transparency and commitment, PBCEFS ensures that students receive guidance and financial assistance without any hidden costs. By offering financing options at low interest rates, the company alleviates the financial burden of students aspiring to study abroad, thereby advancing the cause of social service.

With offices in Singapore, Mumbai, and the USA, and plans for expansion underway, PBCEFS facilitates admissions for students in esteemed universities across the globe, including the USA, UK, Singapore, Canada, and Australia.

Acknowledging the invaluable support, Dr Dharmendra Kumar, Chairman of Doctor 365, and Actor-Producer-Director Dheeraj Kumar expressed their gratitude to Ronnie Rodrigues, the owner of Cinebuster Magazine and founder member of PBCEFS under the Pearl Group of Companies.

The 'Doctor 365 Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir', held at Chitrakoot Ground in Andheri West, emerged as a resounding success, benefitting thousands of individuals. Over 56,000 attendees from the Bollywood and TV industry availed themselves of the free medical services. The presence of numerous Bollywood personalities, technicians, backstage workers, and media personnel contributed to the event's success. Distinguished figures such as singer Udit Narayan, Padma Shri Dr. Soma Ghosh, Smita Thackeray, Ganesh Acharya, MLA Bharati Lavekar, music composer Dilip Sen, Sudesh Bhosale, Vipin Aneja, and Sundari Thakur graced the occasion.

Organized by Dr. Dharmendra Kumar, President of the RK HIV AIDS Research and Care Center, and Dheeraj Kumar, Producer-Director, and Actor of Creative Eye Limited, the Doctor 365 Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir garnered immense support from PBC Education and Financial Services Private Limited, playing a pivotal role in its execution.

In its third year, the Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir distributed free health cards worth up to 5 lakhs and labor cards worth up to 2 lakhs to those in need. The presence of specialized doctors catering to various diseases facilitated free health check-ups, distribution of medicines, eye examinations, and provision of glasses and wheelchairs, making the camp a resounding success.

