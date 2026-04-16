NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 16: Progressive Business Partnership (PBP), through its sustainable machinery brand PBP EcoAqua, has secured a prestigious export order valued at USD 1 Million from one of Kenya's most respected hospitality groups, Sarova Hotels.

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This strategic partnership represents a significant milestone in PBP EcoAqua's global expansion journey, further strengthening its position as a trusted partner for premium hotels transitioning to sustainable in-house glass bottled water solutions.

As part of the project execution process, a senior delegation from Sarova Hotels' flagship properties in Mombasa and Masai Mara visited the PBP EcoAqua manufacturing facility in Chennai for comprehensive technical training and operational familiarisation ahead of machine dispatch.

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The structured training programme covered installation protocols, operational efficiency practices, hygiene compliance standards, and sustainability performance benchmarks, ensuring seamless implementation aligned with international hospitality requirements.

The order includes advanced automated glass bottling and water treatment systems engineered specifically for luxury hospitality environments. The integrated solution enables hotels to significantly reduce reliance on single-use plastic bottles by adopting high-quality reusable glass packaging, while ensuring consistent safety, purity and operational efficiency.

This collaboration strongly supports Sarova Hotels' sustainability commitments, enabling measurable reduction in plastic consumption while enhancing guest experience through premium, safe and environmentally responsible drinking water solutions.

Speaking on the development, P. B. Prasad, Founder, Progressive Business Partnership, said, "We are honoured to partner with Sarova Hotels, a respected hospitality leader in Kenya. This order reflects the growing global confidence in sustainable in-house glass bottling solutions. At PBP EcoAqua, we strongly believe that purpose becomes truly powerful when sustainability also makes strong commercial sense. This partnership demonstrates that responsible environmental choices and operational efficiency can successfully go hand in hand."

Sarova Hotels, recognised for its portfolio of premium properties across key tourism destinations in Kenya, has consistently demonstrated leadership in responsible hospitality practices. By adopting in-house glass bottling solutions, the group aims to

significantly reduce environmental impact while delivering a superior guest experience aligned with evolving global sustainability expectations.

This export order further strengthens PBP EcoAqua's expanding international presence across Asia, Middle East and Africa, reinforcing its position as a global partner supporting hospitality brands in their transition away from single-use plastic bottled water.

With installations across multiple countries and a growing portfolio of leading hotel brands, PBP EcoAqua continues to support the hospitality sector in achieving sustainability goals aligned with global environmental priorities and responsible resource management.

About PBP EcoAqua

PBP EcoAqua is the sustainability-focused machinery brand of Progressive Business Partnership, delivering integrated solutions for in-house glass bottled water production for hotels.

The company provides end-to-end solutions including water treatment systems, automated bottling plants, glass bottles, closures, consumables and operations support, enabling hospitality partners to eliminate single-use plastic while maintaining premium quality standards.

Guided by its philosophy "Excellence in Every Drop", PBP EcoAqua partners with hospitality leaders to combine sustainability with operational efficiency, ensuring responsible water solutions for the future of hospitality.

For more details, please visit: www.pbpco.net.

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