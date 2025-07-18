VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 18: If you've never taken a loan or owned a credit card, there's a good chance you don't have a CIBIL score yet. That doesn't mean you're financially irresponsible; it just means you're off the radar. But when the need for funds arises, especially in the short term, this missing score can limit your options.

Also Read | Who Will Win John Cena vs Cody Rhodes Match at WWE SummerSlam 2025? Three Possible Endings to Undisputed WWE Championship Clash.

Most lenders rely heavily on credit reports to judge whether they should lend you money. There are still ways to get access to funds, even if you're applying for a Personal Loan without CIBIL score. Without one, you're often seen as a higher-risk borrower. However, that doesn't mean you're stuck.

5 Accessible Financing Options You Should Consider First

Also Read | Will Jasprit Bumrah Play in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025? Here’s The Possibility of Star Pacer Featuring in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Match at Old Trafford.

1. Gold Loans

Gold has long been more than just a cultural asset in India. It's also a financial backup when you're short on cash. If you own gold jewellery or coins, you can pledge them to get a secured loan. You don't need a credit history; the process is usually quick.

Here's how gold loans can work for you:

- Loan amount based on gold value: You typically get around 75% of the gold's market value as a loan. So, for jewellery worth Rs. 1.5 lakhs, you might be eligible for about Rs. 1.1 lakhs.

- Flexible repayment options: Some lenders allow interest-only payments during the loan term, with principal repayment at the end.

- Quick disbursal: In many cases, you can walk in with your gold and walk out with money the same day.

Gold loans are especially useful if you're looking for something like a Rs. 1 lakh Personal Loan but don't want to go through a lengthy approval process. They don't affect your CIBIL score since they're secured by physical assets, and most lenders don't even check your credit history for these.

2. Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Lending

Peer-to-peer lending platforms connect individual borrowers directly to investors. These platforms create a space where people with money lend to those who need it, often without involving traditional lenders. Here's what you should know:

- Alternative credit checks: Even if you have no credit history, P2P platforms may assess your repayment capacity using salary slips, bank statements, or even utility bill payment history.

- Higher interest rates: Since the risk is higher, rates might be slightly above those offered by traditional lenders, but they're still often better than credit cards.

- Fast and paperless process: Everything is handled online, and some platforms disburse funds within 24 to 48 hours.

3. Salary AdvancesIf you're a salaried employee, this is one option that doesn't require much paperwork or credit history. Some employers offer salary advances internally, while others partner with third-party platforms that provide short-term loans based on your monthly income. Here's how this option stacks up:

- Based on income, not credit history: Your current salary becomes your biggest credential.

- Lower amounts, shorter terms: You're typically eligible for 30% to 70% of your monthly salary. Repayment usually happens in one to three EMIs.

- Minimal documentation: Often, a recent payslip and ID proof are enough.

Apps like Zype, which offer paperless approvals and rely on real-time income verification, are making this route even more accessible.

4. Credit Unions and Cooperative LendersIf you're not eligible for formal Personal Loans due to the lack of a CIBIL record, consider looking closer to home. Credit societies and cooperative lenders often offer small-ticket loans to members based on trust and community ties. Here's why they might work for you:

Focus on relationship, not score: These institutions are more likely to lend to first-time borrowers if you're part of the cooperative or have a family connection.

- Lower interest rates: Some of them charge much less than digital lenders.

- Supportive terms: You might get more opportunities if repayment becomes difficult temporarily.

If you're in a close-knit professional group or a community-based organisation, this can be a great way to get a Rs. 1 lakh Personal Loan without relying on your credit report.

5. Co-Applicant Based LoansAnother option is to apply for a loan jointly with someone who has a good credit history. In this case, the co-applicant's score can help you qualify for better terms, even if you've never borrowed before. Here's how you can do it:

- Co-applicant's score matters: The lender assesses the credit history of both applicants. If one person lacks a score, but the other has a solid record, the risk is balanced.

- Shared responsibility: Both of you are responsible for repayment. Missed payments affect both parties' credit profiles.

- Ideal for family setups: This works well if your parent, sibling, or spouse is willing to support you in the loan process.

Conclusion

Getting a Personal Loan without CIBIL score isn't impossible, but you'll need to put in a bit more effort to find the right route. Lenders offering loans without credit history often charge higher interest or ask for collateral, so the decision has to be well thought out. That way, if you need a bigger loan later, say a Rs. 1 lakh Personal Loan or even more, you'll already have the foundation in place to qualify on your own terms.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)