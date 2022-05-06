Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): PES University, Bengaluru has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC), UK to deliver B.com in International Finance accredited by ACCA and BBA in Business Analytics accredited by IoA to its students.

The MoU was signed by Dr. K S Sridhar, registrar, PES University and Shone Babu, head of partnerships, ISDC.

As part of the MoU, PES University will be able to offer ACCA and IoA qualifications along with its undergraduate degree programmes. PES students will be able to take advantage of exclusive paper exemptions for ACCA and membership for IoA as a result of the ACCA and IoA integrated programmes.

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), UK is one of the world's most prestigious qualifications in the field of financial accounting that equips the students with the skills, knowledge and values to have successful careers and lead the organisations they work with into the future. Through intensive training sessions and webinars, the three-year B.com in International Finance Programme accredited by ACCA will ensure that students gain in-depth understanding of industry-oriented financial and analytic tools, strategies, and management at an international level, as well as provide them with access to the skills set and expertise necessary to find, evaluate, and resolve the global industry-centric issues.

Institute of Analytics (IoA), UK is the Professional Body for Analytics and Data Science professionals in UK and International with more than 4500 members worldwide. Students will learn the necessary skills and knowledge from various analytics related disciplines throughout the three-year BBA Programme in Business Analytics accredited by IoA.

The focus of this course will be to help students navigate changing business environments using analytic tools and techniques. During the program, students will learn about a variety of core courses as well as specialized classes like Business Analytics, Spreadsheet Modelling, Marketing & Human Resource Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, Data Visualization, R programming, Business Intelligence & Data Mining, etc.

Speaking about the collaboration, Dr. S Haridas, Dean, PES University, said, "We are enthusiastic and happy about our partnership with ISDC, which is designed to provide ACCA and IoA qualifications to our students. Our students will greatly benefit from this globally recognised qualification by increasing their skills and knowledge in the areas of finance, accounting, and business analytics. Furthermore, the programme is expected to offer students a wide range of opportunities in these fields at international level."

"Our association with PES University to offer ACCA and IoA qualifications will enable the students of the university to gain access to some of the most sought-after professional qualifications in finance, accounting and analytics. We believe that this partnership will create several opportunities for them at a global level and help them bridge the talent gap to enter the burgeoning global finance, business and analytics industries," added Mr. Tom Joseph, Executive Director for Strategy & Development, ISDC.

PES University, located in Bengaluru, India is one of the country's leading teaching and research universities. The University is committed to providing "education for the real world" that inspires students to realize their potential. Established in 1988, it is focused on five main educational areas: Engineering, Medicine, Management, Law and Life Sciences.

ISDC (International Skill Development Corporation) is a leading International Provider for British Education and Skills with an active presence in India, working in partnership an excess of 200 Universities and Higher Education Providers by Developing and Upgrading the Academic Degrees for Future to Seek External Accreditations / Memberships / Qualifications along with the University Degrees. ISDC is working with UK Skills Federation, Scottish Qualification Authority, large number of universities and an excess of 25 Professional Bodies in UK for their Market Expansion, Transnational Education and Growth.

For more details, please visit: www.isdcglobal.org.

