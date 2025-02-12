NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12: Supertails, India's leading tech-enabled pet care brand, has taken a significant step forward in its mission to redefine pet care with the launch of its first offline clinic in Bengaluru. The facility is India's only clinic staffed entirely by Fear FreeTM Certified vets and healthcare professionals, designed to transform the often stressful experience of vet visits into one that is calm, compassionate, and supportive for pets and their parents. By introducing physical clinics alongside its already-established digital pet pharmacy-which is now India's largest-and online vet consultation services, Supertails aims to bridge critical gaps in India's pet healthcare sector. Through this integrated approach, the brand aims to empower 10,00,000 pets and parents across the country in the next two years.

Also Read | Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming Online on JioCinema: Watch Telecast of MCFC vs FCG Match in Indian Super League 11 on TV and Online.

Guided by the vision to create a holistic pet care ecosystem, Supertails has committed to bridging the gaps in India's pet healthcare sector. With a pet population nearing 38 million, the country faces a significant shortfall in accessible healthcare for pets. Currently, over 70% of pets in India do not receive regular veterinary care, and only 10% receive preventive healthcare, such as vaccinations and routine check-ups. This lack of essential care can lead to preventable health issues that affect pets' quality of life.

Additionally, vet visits are fraught with anxiety for many pets and pet parents alike. Pets often experience stress due to unfamiliar environments, new smells, and the presence of other animals. Pet parents, too, share this distress, struggling to soothe their companions while worrying about their well-being. Recognising this, Supertails' new clinic is purpose-built to address these challenges and prioritise the emotional and physical comfort of pets.

Also Read | Apple Launch Week 2025: iPhone SE 4, MacBook Air, iPad Air and More Expected To Arrive This Week With Upgraded Specifications and Features.

"In our three-year journey to build a holistic pet care ecosystem, we've seen firsthand the challenges pet parents face," shared Supertails Co-founder Vineet Khanna. "As pet parents ourselves, we understand the fear and anxiety that comes with vet visits. That's why we've created a clinic that not only prioritises high-quality care but also focuses on the emotional well-being of pets. Healthcare is one aspect of pet care that requires more than just expertise-it demands compassion, empathy & most importantly hand holding."

Since its inception in 2021, Supertails has pioneered a comprehensive digital platform to handhold Indian pet parents in their pet parenthood journey. Through its website and app, Supertails offers the largest assortment of pet essentials, including food, treats, accessories, and more, while also providing access to telemedicine, online vet consultations . Over the past three years, Supertails has served more than 500,000 customers, launched three private labels, and embraced the quick delivery wave with same-day delivery in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and 120 min delivery in Bengaluru. Supertails has dispensed over 100,000 pharmacy orders and facilitated more than 250,000 vet consultations in the past year alone. With 90% of India's pet parents being first-timers, Supertails' tech-driven approach has been pivotal in delivering convenience, accessibility, and speed to meet their evolving needs.

Recognising that pet healthcare requires a hands-on approach that goes beyond digital solutions, the founders saw an opportunity to expand offline with a clinic, marking a significant step forward in their mission to redefine pet care by prioritising the emotional and physical well-being of pets.

At the heart of Supertails' new clinic is its commitment to reducing fear, anxiety, and stress associated with any vet visit-something every pet parent has experienced at least once. Be it a complete groom or the customary annual vaccination shot, each parent desires exceptional handling and the best possible care. Relaxed pets allow for better and more focused diagnosis and treatment, ensuring a calmer and more wholesome experience for all involved.

"Most pets dread a visit to the vet, and that fear can have long-term effects on their emotional and physical health," explained Dr. Swathi Hareendran, Head Veterinarian at Supertails+ Clinic Koramangala. "Fear FreeTM Certification ensures we address those fears head-on. From the moment a pet enters, we focus on making their experience as stress-free as possible, which improves their overall health outcomes."

The clinic's design reflects this philosophy, with different waiting areas for cats, dogs and small animals to cater to different needs, dedicated consultation rooms for dogs and cats, and stress-reduction tools like toys and treats. Operating daily from 9 am to 10 pm, the nearly 2500 sq. ft. facility also features an on-site pharmacy, OPD, radiology rooms, grooming spaces, and a diagnostic lab-all tailored to provide a seamless and calming experience for pets and pet parents alike. In the coming months, Supertails plans to introduce at-home care services, providing further support for pet parents post-consultation.

Looking ahead, Supertails plans to expand its offline presence with three additional clinics in Bengaluru in the next 90 days. The learnings through the pilot phase will serve as a foundation for Supertails to expand its model across India, reaffirming its commitment to transforming pet healthcare nationwide.

Founded in June 2021 by Varun Sadana, Aman Tekriwal, and Vineet Khanna, Supertails is a Bengaluru-based pet care brand dedicated to empowering pet parents across India. Offering a range of services, including pet supplies and online vet consultations (with over 250,000 vet consultations), Supertails has redefined pet care through its tech-enabled solutions. In 2025, it launched India's first clinic in Bengaluru with 100% Fear FreeTM Certified vets, marking its entry into on-ground pet healthcare to address critical gaps in veterinary services.

For more information, visit Supertails.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)