Cupertino, February 12: Apple will reportedly launch its new products throughout this week, offering new specifications and features to customers. The tech giant's launch week already started when it introduced its Powerbeats Pro 2 earbuds. However, the following days are expected to introduce the iPhone SE 4, MacBook Air, iPad Air, and iPad models.

Recently, Apple completed its Pixelmato image editor and already launched its Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 with unique 'heart rate monitoring' through earbuds. It was introduced for athletes and those focusing on fitness to provide heart rates during workouts. Besides this, many other products are coming this week and here are their expected specifications and features.

iPhone SE 4 Specifications and Features (Expected)

Apple will launch its fourth generation Special Edition or SE smartphone, likely with a powerful A18 chip, Apple Intelligence features, Face ID and an OLED display with a notch. It may come with a 48MP single camera on the rear. Moreover, the reports have hinted that it may have Apple's first in-house 5G modem,

MacBook Air, iPad Air and iPad 11 Key Features and Specifications (Expected)

Apple is expected to introduce new MacBook Air, iPad Air, and entry-level iPad Air models. Reports have said that Apple retail stores have been low on inventory of these models. However, it is not clear whether the company will introduce new MacBook and iPad models this week; if not launched, they may arrive later, around March-April 2025.

Regarding upgrades, the M3 chip-powered iPad Air is expected to be launched this week or sooner this year. Amid this, there are also rumours suggesting the release of Apple's next iOS 18.4 beta will offer more upgrades and Apple Intelligence features ahead of the final release. There is no information about the MacBook Air and its specifications and features. However, it may offer better functionality and inclusion of artificial intelligence compared to the previous models.

