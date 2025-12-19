Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Pfizer India and Cipla Limited on Friday announced a partnership where Cipla will exclusively market and distribute four brands of Pfizer in India.

Under the agreement, Cipla now has the sole right to market, distribute and sell the cough syrup Corex Dx and Corex LS, the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) Dolonex, the proton pump inhibitor (PPI) Neksium and the oral antibiotic Dalacin C in India.

Notably, Dalacin C is a part of Pfizer Products India Pvt. Ltd; Corex Dx; Corex LS, Dolonex and Neksium are a part of Pfizer Ltd.

Pfizer will continue to manufacture, source and supply these medicines to Cipla for India.

Meenakshi Nevatia, Country President, Pfizer India, said, "At Pfizer, expanding the reach of our medicines for patients is paramount and we are delighted to partner with Cipla to achieve this common mission. With Pfizer's legacy of breakthroughs, quality and innovation, and Cipla's extensive distribution reach and network, we believe this partnership will help meet the needs of millions of patients across India effectively. Together, we are committed to advancing healthcare outcomes and enhancing patient lives everywhere."

Achin Gupta, Global Chief Operating Officer, Cipla Ltd. said, "At Cipla, we believe meaningful partnerships help make strong brands even stronger. This association with Pfizer aligns with our continued focus on building a formidable presence across key therapy areas and enhancing access to high quality treatments guided by our purpose of 'Caring for Life'. Our distribution capabilities will support wider reach for such trusted therapies to patients who need them the most."

This marks the first partnership between Pfizer and Cipla in India.

"The agreement aims to make Pfizer's medicines widely available across India by combining its well-established portfolio with Cipla's deep market reach," a joint press statement read. (ANI)

