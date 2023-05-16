Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): P&G Health in association with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), West Branch set a new benchmark by creating a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ with the 'Largest Attendance for a Virtual Pharmaceutical Conference in one day'. This record was achieved at their first ever 'Phygital Recovery Summit 2023', organised on April 22, 2023, at ITC Royal Bengal, Kolkata.

The summit hosted an eminent panel of India's top recovery experts such as Prof Dr Ketan Mehta, IMM Past President and Hon. Gen Sec. of the Indian Society of Electrocardiology, Hon. Gen. Sec. of the Indian Society of Electro cardiology, Dr Debmalya Sanyal, Professor, Department of Endocrinology, KPC Medical College, Kolkata, and Dr Jyoti R Mohapatra, Consultant Gastroenterologist, Department of Gastroenterology, Peerless Hospital, Kolkata among others who shared their expertise around the subject - role of micronutrients in recovery and aiming for sustainable health for the community.

Milind Thatte, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Health Limited, said, "P&G Health is glad to partner with the IMA for its first-ever Recovery Summit. This summit is an extended effort to spread awareness and education on the importance of the role of Vitamins in recovery. We are extremely proud to have achieved this new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title at our first-ever Recovery Summit. The program is a testament to our endeavor to create an eco-system of care with well-informed Health Care Professionals in essential practice areas and offer quality healthcare to every individual in India."

Dr Jayesh Lele, Honorary Secretary General, IMA President, IMA added, "We are delighted to be a part of this important milestone event. National President IMA, Dr Sharad Kumar Agarwal and Honorary Secretary General IMA Dr Anil Kumar Nayak acknowledged that healthcare practitioners across the nation have come together to participate in this one-of-a-kind summit to discuss a paramount subject like breaking down the science behind recovery and be a part of the new GUINNESS WORLD RECORD."

The Recovery Summit witnessed an overwhelming participation of 2896 HCPs who attended the event virtually. Some also attended the event in person. The summit hosted some of India's top recovery experts who helped demystify the science behind recovery by sharing the micronutrient mantra and the overall role of Vitamins. The discussion focused on the importance of Vitamins, micronutrients to improve recovery, prevent deficiencies, bolster immunity and release energy. All the Healthcare Professionals attending the event also received an accreditation from IMA, along with a certificate from the Guinness for being a part of this momentous event.

Adding to this momentous occasion, Swapnil Dangarikar, Official Adjudicator, Guinness World Records said, "Kudos to team P&G Health for achieving the record for the Largest Attendance for a Virtual Pharmaceutical Conference in one day, making this team now officially awesome! We are glad to be associated with P&G Health, IMA West Branch and the various medical practitioners for achieving this feat." P&G Health's constant endeavor has been to educate patients and consumers alike to raise awareness on the importance of vitamins, minerals, and dietary supplements and help with symptomatic identification to enable timely diagnosis; while also engaging with HCPs and pharmacists through continuous scientific learning, educational and knowledge exchange forums.

