Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 14: After a successful culmination of the ‘Na Na Anemia Bus Yatra’ initiative in the northern cities in India last year, P&G Health in association with FOGSI (The Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India) has launched the ‘Na Na Anemia Bus Yatra 2.0’. With an endeavor to extend the initiative to the southern region of India, Na Na Anemia Bus Yatra 2.0 will continue to raise awareness around Iron Deficiency Anemia (IDA). Flagged off from Visakhapatnam by Milind Thatte, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Health Limited and Dr Hrishikesh Pai, President, FOGSI, the convoy will travel across 21 cities in five states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala and conclude in Bangalore. Milind Thatte, Managing Director, Procter & Gamble Health Limited, said, “We are thrilled to launch ‘Na Na Anemia Bus Yatra 2.0’ this year and aim to provide free screening to over 2000 individuals along with Blood Pressure monitoring and an examination by a Gynecologist/Physician. P&G Health has been dedicated to raise awareness and undertake education efforts on iron deficiency in India. The significant footfall received through the Na Na Anemia Bus Yatra in northern cities last year has encouraged us to extend this awareness initiative to the southern regions of India as well and empower people to identify early symptoms of IDA and take measures to overcome them.” Iron deficiency affects all ages including children and women who are pregnant or menstruating since they are at the highest risk for this condition. The National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5) data revealed that 1 in every 2 women in India is anemic and the prevalence is around 57% in non-pregnant women and 52% in pregnant women. One in three women suffer from Iron Deficiency symptoms including tiredness, dizziness, paleness and hair fall[2]. But these symptoms are often ignored, making early identification of these symptoms and seeking timely diagnosis, the need of the hour. Dr Hrishikesh Pai, President, FOGSI added, “With the success of Na Na Anemia Bus Yatra we are pleased to continue our collaboration with P&G Health in the southern cities and continue contributing towards creating awareness around Iron Deficiency Anemia and its associated problems. India is endemic for nutritional deficiencies and has one of the highest reported cases of iron deficiency and anemia. We hope that the Bus Yatra is instrumental in creating on-ground awareness and reaching the grassroot levels.”

As an ongoing effort, P&G Health is constantly engaging with patients, consumers and Healthcare Professionals (HCPs) to help educate and raise awareness on Iron Deficiency Anemia. Last year, P&G Health co-authored an Expert Consensus Publication with renowned experts which brought into focus the impact of iron deficiency on the health of peri-menopausal women in India[3]. P&G Health is also contributing to scientific learning and knowledge forums for medical practitioners, including diagnostic workshops, continuous medical education and case-based discussions among others.

