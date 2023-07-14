Sawan, also known as Shravan, is the fifth month in the Hindu lunar calendar and is considered highly auspicious for Lord Shiva's devotees. It is believed to be the month when Lord Shiva drank the poison Halahala during the churning of the cosmic ocean, as described in Hindu mythology.

During the month of Sawan, devotees observe various rituals and offer prayers to Lord Shiva. One of the significant practices during this time is the offering of water (known as Jal Abhishek) to the Shivling, which represents Lord Shiva. The practice of offering water to the Shivling is believed to have originated from the mythological story of Lord Shiva's act of drinking the poison. It is believed that offering cool water to the Shivling helps to soothe and cool down Lord Shiva's throat from the effects of the poison. As you observe Sawan 2023, we are LatestLY, have bought together a list of items you must offer to the shivling on this day to get blessings from Lord Shivling. Lord Shiva Images, Masik Shivratri Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Telegram Quotes & SMS to Your Family and Friends.

Bilva Leaves

Bilva leaves, known as Bel leaves, are considered sacred to Lord Shiva. They are offered to the Shivling as a symbol of devotion. Devotees believe that offering Bilva leaves pleases Lord Shiva and brings blessings.

Milk

Milk is another common offering made to Lord Shiva. Devotees pour milk over the Shivling, signifying purity and nourishment. It is believed that offering milk pleases Lord Shiva and brings blessings, especially during Sawan. Sawan Somwar 2023 Complete Schedule: Shravan Month Start and End Dates, Vrat Significance and Celebrations Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Honey

Honey is considered a sacred offering in Hindu rituals. It is believed that offering honey to Lord Shiva symbolizes sweetness and devotion.

Curd

Curd or yoghurt is offered to Lord Shiva as a sign of purity and cooling. It represents the cooling and soothing nature of Lord Shiva.

Ghee

Ghee, clarified butter, is offered to Lord Shiva as a symbol of offering the best and purest form of food. It is believed to please Lord Shiva and invoke his blessings.

Fruits and Flowers

Devotees offer various fruits and flowers to Lord Shiva. It is considered auspicious to offer fresh and seasonal fruits and fragrant flowers as a gesture of devotion and gratitude.

The month of Sawan holds great significance for Lord Shiva's devotees, and the act of offering prayers and making offerings to the Shivling is considered a way to connect with the divine and seek blessings from Lord Shiva during this auspicious period.

Wishing everyone Happy Sawan 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 14, 2023 04:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).