New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI/PRNewswire): PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), in collaboration with Association Internationale du Film d'Animation (Asifa) India, has organized a festival on Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics (AVGC) titled Pix-Elated 2023. The festival was a significant milestone in PHDCCI's 'Create in India' mission to promote high-quality content that showcases India's diverse culture, heritage, and folk art globally, while also facilitating international co-productions to support the growth of the Indian AVGC industry.

The festival witnessed an exciting line-up of activities, including behind-the-scenes VFX stories of famous international movies, sessions with animation and gaming gurus, workshops on storytelling, sculpting, and photography, special sessions with women animators, art-based competitions, VR experience zone, food stalls, and music. The event aimed to inspire and empower creators to tell stories that capture the spirit of India and showcase Indian talent to the world.

The event was addressed by various industry experts, including Vrinda Sood, Co-Chairperson, PHDCCI AVGC Sub-committee, Shalini Sharma, Assistant Secretary General, PHDCCI, Saurabh Sanyal, CEO & Secretary-General, PHDCCI, Sanjay Khimesara, President, Asifa India, Sandeep Marwah, Chairman, Entertainment & AVGC Committee, PHDCCI, Charuvi Agrawal, Chairperson, PHDCCI AVGC Sub-committee, Kanchan Prasad, Additional Director General, Prasar Bharti, and many more dignitaries from the industry. During the event, Virendra Kishore talked about parts of Netflix's Stranger Things Season 4 which were done at DNEG in India. The event aimed to inspire and empower creators to showcase India's diverse culture, heritage, and folk art globally, promoting India's soft power through the AVGC industry.

Pix-Elated 2023 addressed the need for India to become a global AVGC hub by adopting technology and upgrading skills constantly. The initiative highlighted the growing demand for talent, especially in the gaming space, and how people are needed in all sectors and sub-sectors in AVGC, including 2D animation. Emphasising the need for tremendous government support, industry experts also requested the government of Delhi and other neighbouring states to offer incentives towards funding IP-linked projects, skill development, real estate, and hardware/software requirements, on the lines of states such as Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, etc. The AVGC sector is seen as a unique opportunity for India to promote its soft power, similar to the way the US did through Hollywood.

"The AVGC sector is a powerhouse of creativity and innovation, and with the ever-growing demand for high-quality content, the need for skilled talent is more important than ever. This is a unique opportunity for India to promote its soft power and claim its global leadership. Pix-Elated 2023 has been a wonderful platform for creators and enthusiasts from across the industry to come together and share their expertise, and I'm excited to see the impact this will have on the Indian AVGC industry in the near future," said Charuvi Agrawal, Chairperson, PHDCCI AVGC Sub-committee.

Saurabh Sanyal, CEO & Secretary General, PHDCCI, added, "The AVGC sector has tremendous potential to contribute to India's soft power and promote our culture and heritage on a global scale. The government must take steps to support the growth of this sector by providing funding for IP linked projects, skill development, and infrastructure development. Pix-Elated 2023 is a great example of how the industry can come together to showcase the best of Indian talent and creativity, and I'm excited to see what the future holds for the Indian AVGC industry."

Speaking at the event, Kanchan Prasad, Additional Director General, Prasar Bharti, said, "We are fully aware of the potential of the AVGC industry and are looking at bright minds in India to contribute to the industry in a creative manner. While earlier all eyes were on the West, now, India is brimming with talent. This is a billion-dollar industry and has the potential to become a trillion-dollar industry."

PHDCCI is committed to continuing its efforts to promote India's art, culture, and heritage on a global scale while fostering the growth of the Indian AVGC industry. With events like Pix-Elated 2023, the Indian AVGC industry is sure to reach new heights and inspire the next generation of creators and innovators.

PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) has been working as a catalyst for the promotion of Indian industry, trade, and entrepreneurship for the past 117 years. It is a forward-looking, proactive, and dynamic PAN-India apex organization. As a partner in progress with industry and government, PHDCCI works at the grass roots level with strong national and international linkages for propelling progress, harmony and integrated development of the Indian economy. PHDCCI, acting as the 'Voice of Industry & Trade' reaching out to more than 1,50,000 large, medium and small industries, has forged ahead leveraging its legacy with industry knowledge across multiple sectors to take the Indian Economy to the next level.

Asifa (Association Internationale du Film d'Animation) was founded in 1960 in Annecy, France as an association of individual animation artists. ASIFA India received its official charter on November 25, 2000, and it aspires to the same ideals and goals as the international organization. In this spirit, throughout the year, ASIFA India is involved in a lot of activities. Today, ASIFA is at the forefront of International Animation Day every 28th October, facilitating film exchanges around the globe and encouraging celebrations of the art of animation in every local chapter.

