The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore ended in an ugly way and it brought back old memories of the rivalry between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir after the two engaged in a heated exchange following RCB’s win over LSG at their home ground. The limelight of the match was shifted to the ugly fight between RCB’s Virat Kohli and LSG’s Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-haq. IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Gets Involved in War of Words With Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq After RCB vs LSG Match.

Nevertheless, after the verbal spat between Gambhir and Kohli, now it was the turn of the franchises to involve themselves in a bit of banter on social media. The banter began when Lucknow Super Giants had defeated Royal Challengers in a last-ball thriller earlier this season at their home ground. After winning the match, the franchise took a jibe at the Virat Kohli-starring team and said, “This is how you play bold.”

Now, with RCB beating LSG at their home ground, the Bangalore franchise took to Twitter and jibed at LSG and replied, “Adab Se Haraye.” To which, LSG tweeted, "Aur Adab se tweet bhi kiye. 1-1 and hope we meet again. Enjoy your night."

RCB Takes a Jibe at LSG

Aur adab se tweet bhi kiye. 👍 1-1 and hope we meet again. Enjoy your night! — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 1, 2023

Stating that they have defeated them three times, RCB asserted to LSG, "3-1 as far as we are concerned. Until We Meet Again."

RCB Goes Up 3-1 Against LSG

3-1 as far as we’re concerned. Until we meet again. 🤙

— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 1, 2023

Notably, out of the three matches played between Bangalore and Lucknow, Bangalore had prevailed as winners three times with two wins coming during the 2022 IPL season and Lucknow emerged as victorious one times.

