Mumbai, May 02: One of the few theories that has been able to keep people interested over time is the existence of galaxies, planets, asteroids, and meteors. Scientists and researchers are closely observing each space object to gain more knowledge about it. Asteroids are one potential threat to Earth that scientists are constantly monitoring.

NASA is informed of asteroids that are headed for Earth by the American space agency's Jet Propulsion Laboratory. According to sources, on Thursday, May 4, 2023, a large cosmic object will pass relatively close to Earth while travelling swiftly in our direction. Asteroid Warning! NASA Issues Alert As Three Asteroids Approaching Earth Today; Know If They Will Strike Our Planet.

Asteroid Details

On Thursday, a large asteroid the size of a house, 2023 HF7 (52 feet), will pass incredibly close to Earth. NASA's JPL has provided information indicating that the asteroid will pass Earth at a distance of 638,000 kilometres. Is there a risk in this scenario? No. If it continue on its current course, the asteroid will pass close to Earth without harming.

Regarding Asteroids

There are currently 1278661 known asteroids in the cosmos, according to NASA. The largest of these asteroids is less than 33 feet (10 metres) in diameter, while the smallest is less than 329 miles (530 km) in diameter. Trojans, Near Earth Asteroids, and the Main Asteroid Belt are the three different types of asteroids. The near-Earth asteroids' orbits are quite close to the Earth's. Asteroid Hits Earth: Three-Foot Asteroid Strikes World Hours After Being Spotted, Meteor Seen Turning Into Fireball Over Europe.

In order to have enough time to warn the public if an asteroid changes trajectory for whatever reason, NASA continues to watch them. NASA has kept an eye on and tracked the asteroids using satellites, telescopes, and other equipment based on the Earth and the sky.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2023 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).