BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9: Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology and innovation, announced the launch of their biggest innovation - the Philips Avent Hands-free Breast Pump, in India. It was unveiled at an exclusive event in the presence of Masaba Gupta - renowned fashion designer, entrepreneur, actor, and a new mother herself, who is the face of this campaign. With the #GiftOfFreedom campaign, the launch event highlighted the importance of supporting mothers in their breastfeeding journey with more freedom and flexibility, a key highlight during World Breastfeeding Week.

Also Read | WI vs PAK 1st ODI 2025: Hasan Nawaz's Unbeaten 63 Guides Pakistan to Five-Wicket Win Against West Indies.

New mothers get so overwhelmed with the responsibilities of parenting and their constant focus to do the best for their baby, that they end up sacrificing their own care. Infact, research shows that 2 in 3 new mothers get less than one hour to themselves each day. [1]The Philips Avent Hands-free Breast Pump is designed to give mothers that time back, offering a hands-free, comfortable, and discreet pumping experience, freeing them up to multitask and care for themselves without compromising on their baby's needs. With features like Natural Motion Technology, hospital strength motor & SkinSense breast shields, it has been designed around the needs of a new mother to make her breastfeeding journey smoother.

Commenting on the launch, Vidyut Kaul - Head of Personal Health, Philips Growth Region (JAPAC, ISC, META & LATAM), said, "At Philips, our mission is to create meaningful innovations that address real-life challenges faced by today's consumers. Within our Personal Health portfolio, Philips Avent has long been a trusted companion for parents around the world, supporting every stage of the parenting journey, from feeding and soothing to monitoring and care. The launch of the Philips Avent Hands-free Breast Pump marks another step in our commitment to empowering new-age parents. More than just a product, it reflects our belief that self-care is an integral part of motherhood. With this innovation, we aim to bring greater comfort, freedom, and confidence to mothers, making a lasting impact with care."

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Over 100 Flights Delayed Due to Heavy Rainfall in National Capital.

Speaking about her own experience, Masaba Gupta - Founder, Entrepreneur & Actor, shared, "Becoming a mother changed everything including how I think about time, rest, and showing up for myself. I have realized that carving out space for yourself is not luxury, it's essential. That's why I am happy to be part of this campaign. As an Avent mom, I've personally used and trusted Philips Avent products, and this new hands-free breast pump is truly a game-changer. It gives you the freedom to step out for a meeting, a workout, or just a moment of fun, without second-guessing if your baby is okay. It's not just tech; it's a quiet form of support for moms who do it all."

The event, hosted by Simone Khambatta, one of India's top mommy bloggers, featured a heartfelt video by Masaba Gupta, followed by a candid conversation between Masaba & her mother Neena Gupta on how parenting has evolved across generations. A powerful ramp-walk with new mums, with Masaba as the showstopper, revealed that all mothers were using the Philips Avent Hands-free breast pump live on stage, showcasing the true freedom it offers to new mothers, setting a new benchmark & empowering mothers to embrace self-care while supporting to always provide the best for their baby.

In their constant endeavor towards supporting new mothers in their parenting and breastfeeding journey, the event concluded with the announcement of a landmark strategic partnership between Philips Avent and Apollo Cradle & Children's Hospital, who are coming together to drive awareness and education regarding the challenges of breastfeeding for new mothers, and towards achieving and ensuring that mothers can get all their doubts clarified, they are joining hands to soon provide complementary lactation consultation sessions to all mothers who buy a Philips Avent Electric Breast Pump.

Mr. Sriram Iyer - CEO, Apollo Health and Lifestyle Ltd. said, "At Apollo Cradle & Children's Hospital, we believe that informed care is empowering care - especially for new mothers navigating the uncertainties and challenges of breastfeeding. This partnership with Philips Avent is a reflection of our shared commitment for supporting mothers with the right knowledge, guidance, and tools they need during this beautiful yet demanding journey."

He added further, "Philips Avent's commitment to empowering new mothers in the motherhood journey through their innovative products, perfectly complements our dedication to expert maternal care and nutrition for newborns. Together, we aim to make momhood a little easier and a lot more empowering- helping mothers live with greater freedom, confidence, and peace of mind."

The Philips Avent[2] Hands-Free Electric Breast Pump is priced at INR. 14,995 and will be available for purchase on Amazon, FirstCry & leading retail outlets.

Philips News Center: News Center Link

[1] Based on research conducted in India by OnePoll, an independent agency, on behalf of Philips in November 2023 involving 2051 mothers with children aged 0-3 years.

[2] Philips Avent baby essentials are widely available across Amazon, FirstCry, Blinkit, Swiggy, Zepto, Apollo Pharmacy and all leading retail outlets

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)