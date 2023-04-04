New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI/NewsReach): Phygital24, India's fastest-growing e-commerce enablement platform, has recently announced its integration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). The move aims to democratize e-commerce for hyper-local retailers and provide an additional sales channel for sellers through the Phygital24 seller platform. The integration enables over 15,000 merchants, including medium to small food and beverage (F&B) retailers and larger supermarket chains, to display their catalogs on various popular buyer applications on the ONDC network and receive online orders.

With ONDC, consumers can discover any seller, product, or service by using any compatible buyer application. This increases the freedom of choice for the consumers and provides better market access to sellers.

Vijay Kumar Mandava, Co-Founder of Phygital24, commented on the company's integration with ONDC, stating that the company's goal from the outset was to democratize eCommerce and create a level playing field for retailers and sellers. Over the past three years, Phygital24 has made remarkable progress towards achieving this goal, with small F&B stores to multi-million dollar supermarket chains benefitting from their easy-to-use yet powerful no-code eCommerce enablement platform. During the initial Covid19-induced lockdowns, Phygital24 (then known as MiGrocer) launched CSC Grameen eStore in collaboration with government-backed CSC e-Governance Services, benefiting both consumers confined to their homes and retailers finding it challenging to reach consumers. This program was widely appreciated by the Indian government and recognized by Startup India. With the government-backed ONDC now aiming to democratize eCommerce, Phygital24 is a natural fit for the ecosystem. The integration with ONDC will further enhance their commitment to creating a robust ecosystem for retailers to sell online"

Phygital24, incubated at T-Hub, has assisted over 2 lakh businesses in creating their e-commerce websites and mobile applications. With leading clients such as Vijetha Supermarkets, 24Seven, Ushodaya Supermarkets, Haiko Supermarkets, Magson, Q-Mart, Sampoorna, Adrish Zero Waste, and Magsons Group, among others, Phygital24 is confident of playing a key role in the ONDC network.

Vijay added, "With our ready-made catalog of over 80,000 SKUs and easy onboarding dashboard, Phygital24 can be the go-to platform for sellers who want to participate in the revolutionary ONDC network. We're excited to be a part of this initiative to democratize eCommerce and provide better access to sellers.

For more information visit: https://phygital24.com/ondc/ and https://phygital24.com/

