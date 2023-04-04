An actor gone too soon; Heath Ledger was a star who constantly knew how to entertain his audiences. A heartthrob and a great dramatic actor, Ledger’s career peaked when he portrayed the Joker in the highly acclaimed The Dark Knight. A performance that won him a posthumous Oscar, the actor has become synonymous with the role where many consider his interpretation of the Joker to be the best. A man who revelled in destruction, Ledger surely made this role special. Heath Ledger Birth Anniversary Special: 5 Best Moments of the Late Actor as Joker From The Dark Knight.

While so much of the discourse behind Heath Ledger’s career is dominated in conversations of him playing the Clown Prince of Crime, there are other roles of his too that deserve the same amount of attention. Movies like 10 Things I Hate About You and Brokeback Mountain do a great job at showcasing his talents. So, to celebrate Heath Ledger’s birth anniversary, let’s take a look at some of Heath Ledger’s most iconic roles beyond the Joker.

Patrick Verona (10 Things I Hate About You)

Heath Ledger’s turn as Patrick Verona was something for the history books. An instant icon in his portrayal of the heartthrob bad boy, Ledger was extremely charming in the role. A character that instantly became a hit with the audiences and a scene where he shows off his singing skills, Ledger’s quickly made the world fall in love with him.

Skip (Lords of Dogtown)

Before becoming the Joker, this was the role that saw Ledger transform himself completely. Playing the role of Skip, a passionate young skateboarder, Ledger’s performance was captivating in the way that it presented a good look into one’s rebellious nature. An emotional trip that kept on giving and stole the film from others, Ledger was ahead of the game here.

Sonny Grotowski (Monster’s Ball)

Not in the film for a very long time, Ledger was still able to make a huge impact with his dramatic turn in Monster’s Ball. A subtle performance where actions speak louder than words, this was Ledger’s time to shine and show just how effective his acting chops are. A sad and broken performance, Ledger was a memorable part of the film.

Dan (Candy)

We have seen many actors spin their vision on the concept of a person being a drug addict, but none like the way Ledger did it. Playing the role of Dan in Candy, Ledger showcased the gritty truth behind ones addiction that will stay with you for a really long time. It’s impactful and soul crushing, and its one performance that remains a shining highlight of his career.

Ennis Del Mar (Brokeback Mountain)

Perhaps Legder’s best work aside from the Joker, his portrayal of Ennis Del Mar was heartbreaking. Involved in a gay secretive relationship with another cowboy, Ledger’s desperation for love is beautifully explored here that shows him put on an acting masterclass with Jake Gyllenhaal. A great performance that’s made only better by the themes of the film, this is something that should not be missed. Health Ledger Death Anniversary; Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur Remembers Late Actor, Says 'He Used To Write To Me'.

Heath Ledger was an amazing actor and his loss is still felt in films. A man with so much talent, he delivered some great roles that we couldn’t be more than thankful for. With this, we end the list and remember this great actor.

