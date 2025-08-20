New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): In a social media post, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Piyush Goyal, has praised the government's consistent push for "Make in India", which has attracted multiple global MNCs to India. "Our Government's consistent efforts to drive quality transformation for producing best-in-class products under the 'Make In India' vision have found strong support from multinational companies," he said.

Reacting to a video shared by German company Hafele, Goyal praised their commitment to India's manufacturing drive under the "Make in India" initiative. The minister highlighted how global firms are increasingly aligning with India's push for quality-led production and local sourcing.

"One such group is the German company Hafele, whose commitment to local sourcing and manufacturing in India for the global market highlights the impact of various Quality Control Orders (QCOs) in strengthening our journey towards a Viksit Bharat," Goyal said.

Hafele, a well-known German brand in interior solutions and home appliances, has laid out plans to increase its local sourcing from India. Frank Schloeder, managing director of Hafele, outlined the company's roadmap stating, "At Hafele, we are proactively committed to the Make in India vision and are in the process of transitioning our supply chain, significantly increasing the share of products we source locally from 10 per cent today to 30 per cent by the end of 2025 and 50 per cent soon after. This journey includes setting up our own manufacturing footprint in India, while also partnering with suppliers who reflect our strong quality mindset."

He further explained that Hafele's collaborations are already showing results. "We would like to thank DPIIT, the Ministry of Commerce, for facilitating this collaboration and supporting our efforts to strengthen the partner landscape in India," Schloeder said.

Underscoring the company's long-term vision, Schloeder added that Hafele's "German quality mindset aligns well with the Indian government's efforts to uplift product and service standards. By complying with QCOs, Indian manufacturers can produce best-in-class products, and together we should aim to manufacture from India for the world. Hafele remains firmly committed to this quality-led transformation, and we fully support the Honourable Prime Minister's vision of Viksit Bharat." (ANI)

