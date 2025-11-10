New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met a business delegation led by J. Stuart Adams, President of the Utah State Senate, USA, to explore potential cooperation between India and the US in the technology and industry sectors.

Goyal shared on X, saying, "Met the business delegation led by Hon. @JStuartAdams, President of the Utah State Senate, USA. Discussions were held on strengthening the collaboration in various domains like AI, clean energy, minerals, academia & research, biotech, aerospace, and advanced manufacturing, etc. Driven by innovation and youthful dynamism, there lies immense potential to shape a future of shared growth and prosperity."

Also Read | BAN vs IRE 2025: Ireland's Ross Adair Ruled Out of T20Is vs Bangladesh.

The conversation centred on identifying new avenues for collaboration, particularly in sectors where both India and the United States have demonstrated rapid progress and mutual interest.

The interaction with the Utah delegation came soon after Goyal visited Melbourne, Australia, on Saturday to hold bilateral discussions with Minister for Trade and Tourism of Australia Senator Don Farrell and Minister for Skills and Training Andrew Giles.

Also Read | Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Chhattisgarh and Mumbai Notch Up Big Wins; Jammu and Kashmir Inch Closer to Victory.

The constructive discussions focused on unlocking the full potential of the India-Australia Economic Partnership, including through an ambitious and balanced India-Australia Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA).

During the meeting, the Ministers reviewed the progress made under the CECA negotiations and discussed pathways to elevate bilateral trade and economic partnerships. The discussions covered a wide range of areas, including trade in goods, services, investment and mutually beneficial cooperation.

In FY 2024-25, bilateral merchandise trade between India and Australia stood at USD 24.1 billion, with India's exports registering a growth of 14 per cent in 2023-24 and a further 8 per cent in 2024-25.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to work constructively towards the early conclusion of a balanced and mutually beneficial CECA, building on the foundation of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA), which entered into force in December 2022.

Piyush Goyal also engaged with select business representatives from the Indian diaspora, accompanied by Minister Farrell and Minister Giles. The interaction highlighted opportunities for stronger commercial linkages and underscored the community's role in advancing bilateral economic ties. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)