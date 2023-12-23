BusinessWire India
Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 23: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is setting a new standard for safety by making extensive insurance plans available, which are designed to provide financial support. Bajaj Markets aims to help safeguard one's trips against unforeseen circumstances, ensuring a secure journey on the road, with Road Trip Insurance.
Features and Benefits
On-trip Financial Support
One need not worry if stranded in an unfamiliar location during a road trip. The plan provides financial aid for emergency hotel stays and travel compensation, all covered under the sum insured.
Ease of Low Annual Fee
For a modest annual fee, one can enjoy substantial coverage that can prove invaluable during on-trip crises. This offering minimises unnecessary cash outflow, particularly when faced with unwanted vehicle breakdowns.
Debit/Credit Card Blocking
One can protect their finances with the ability to block their debit or credit card through a single phone call, ensuring that the lost or misplaced cards are shielded from misuse.
On-road Assistance
Individuals can get 24/7 support during car breakdowns nationwide, across over 700 locations.
Additional Protection
Complimentary personal accident insurance with coverage up to Rs 3 Lakhs provided for accidental hospitalisation, including reimbursements for emergency medical evacuation.
Getting this road trip insurance is a breeze. Individuals can secure their road trip adventures by obtaining insurance coverage directly through the Bajaj Markets app or website. With a seamless process, one's journey is just a few clicks away from being protected.
