Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI/NewsVoir): The right jewellery both completes an outfit and fully transforms an actress into her on-screen character.

Platinum Guild International, the marketing association for platinum jewellery, highlights notable jewellery styles & showcases similar designs set in platinum from the most popular television shows from the past year including Emily In Paris, Bridgerton & The Crown, that have now been recently nominated for the 73rd Annual Emmy Awards 2021.

Below are a few platinum jewellery pieces similar to the designs worn by the leading actresses in these popular TV shows.

Why platinum? Platinum jewellery is made of 95% pure platinum with minimum use of other ingredients - making it the finest metal available to us today. Naturally white, it is also one of the densest metals in jewellery & hence long-lasting.

Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals.

Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.

