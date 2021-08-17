The PLBY Group serves consumers in four major categories: sexual wellness, style & apparel, gaming & lifestyle, and beauty & grooming.

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): PLBY Group Inc, a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and the owner of iconic brand Playboy, on Tuesday announced the expansion of its global consumer products and lifestyle business in India in partnership with Jay Jay Capital and Investments.

The association will bring Playboy hospitality experiences to major metropolitan areas with the first flagship venue expected to open in Gurugram in December.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Will Centre Hike Monthly Basic Pay of Central Government Employees?.

Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer of PLBY Group, said the new Playboy venues will stand out as premium, aspirational experiences that serve as a forum for style, culture and convening for today's young Indian consumers.

"We are thrilled to partner with the best-in-class operators at Jay Jay Capital and Investments to build upon Playboy's long history creating unrivalled hospitality experience," he said in a statement.

Also Read | ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Schedule in IST, Free PDF Download Online: Get Twenty20 WC Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings and Venue Details.

Rohit Malhorta, CEO of Jay Jay Capital and Investment, said the first flagship venue will be a fun and modern Playboy beer garden environment scheduled to open in Gurugram by this December and in Bengaluru by February 2022.

"From there, we will expand into major metropolitan cities such as New Delhi and Mumbai. Consumers will be able to enjoy great food, service and original craft beers by Playboy," he said.

Malhotra said the company will roll out innovative concepts that 21st century Indian tastemakers and professionals are yearning for, including stylish Playboy lounges and inviting Playboy beer gardens and cafes while delivering a unified, consistent customer experience and standard of quality under the Playboy brand umbrella.

For nearly seven decades, Playboy has delivered unrivaled hospitality experiences around the world from the original Playboy Clubs to the legendary Playboy Mansion.

Today, Playboy hospitality offerings include the Playboy Club and Lounge in Jaipur, the Playboy Club and Casino in London, and celebrity- and influencer-hosted parties and events in New York, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami and more.

In recent years, beer gardens, hotel rooftops and lounges have become increasing popular with young Indian consumers who seek more elevate and intimate settings over more expansive dance-club nightlife settings.

The company said more and more young adults in India value experiences outside the home and spaces that allow for creative self-expression across social media. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)