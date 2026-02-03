New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always championed the agriculture and dairy sectors, safeguarding their interests and noted the sensitive factors of India's economy, particularly agriculture and dairy, have been protected in the India-US trade deal.

Addressing a press conference here, he said that MSMEs, the country's engineering sector and sectors such as textiles, gems and jewelry, leather goods and marine goods will all get numerous opportunities.

"PM Modi has always championed both the agriculture and dairy sectors, safeguarding their interests and working tirelessly to ensure a bright future and ample opportunities for the people in this sector. I am pleased that the entire country understands and appreciates this, and it resonates deeply with them. The sensitive factors of India's economy, particularly agriculture and dairy, have been protected," he said.

"We have seen reports from across the country; there is widespread enthusiasm. All those involved in India's exports, those connected to India's technology sector, those who want to bring modern technology to India or become part of global supply chains and global value chains, those who want to establish global capability centers, and those who want to invest in various sectors, especially labor-intensive ones that provide employment to millions of people - all are excited by this," he added.

He said every Indian across the country is thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he has made a very good trade deal with the United States of America, which the countrymen have been waiting for for many months.

"Keeping the national interest and public interest at the forefront, a trade deal that will enhance the future of a strong India has been finalised last night under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

"I believe that through this deal, our MSMEs, our engineering sector, all the players in our engineering sector--whether they manufacture auto components, electrical parts, or work on selling various types of engineering goods in America, or plan to do so in the future--our textile sector, our gems and jewelry sector, our leather goods sector, our marine goods sector, will all get numerous opportunities through this deal," he added.

Goyal described the agreement as a "future-defining deal" that will add immense value to India's growth prospects. He said the trade deal, finalised late last night, will create significant opportunities for Indian businesses across sectors.

"This trade agreement is the best possible deal for India when compared to competing countries," he said

"The sensitive factors of India's economy have been protected in this deal. We have seen reports from across the country; there is widespread enthusiasm. All those involved in India's exports, those connected to India's technology sector, those who want to bring modern technology to India or become part of global supply chains and global value chains, those who want to establish global capability centers, and those who want to invest in various sectors, especially labor-intensive ones that provide employment to millions of people, all are excited by this," Goyal added.

Referring to the opposition, Goyal said that opposition leaders had been questioning for days about when the trade deal with the US would be finalised. He strongly criticised them for repeatedly disrupting Parliament.

"I strongly condemn the opposition for not allowing Parliament to function, forcing me to share these important details through a press briefing instead of on the floor of Parliament," the Union Minister said. (ANI)

