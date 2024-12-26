New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the e-distribution of SVAMITVA Property Cards on Friday afternoon, marking a milestone in India's rural empowerment and governance journey.

As per a statement from the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the event will witness the distribution of 58 lakh SVAMITVA Property Cards across approximately 50,000 villages spanning 10 States - Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and 2 Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The Prime Minister will join the event via video-conferencing, as per the ministry statement.

The event will also mark a major milestone of crossing more than 2 crore property cards preparation and distribution under the SVAMITVA scheme and distribution of more than 58 lakh property cards on a single day.

During the event, the Prime Minister will also interact with selected beneficiaries and deliver a nationwide address, in the presence of Union Minister of Panchayati Raj Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel and Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj Vivek Bharadwaj.

The ceremony will also be attended virtually by several Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, senior officials, panchayat representatives, and stakeholders.

Around 13 Union Ministers will physically join from designated locations from across the country, to oversee the regional distribution ceremony of property cards.

Key Achievements under SVAMITVA Scheme: Drone Mapping Coverage: Survey completed in 3.17 lakh villages.

Property Card Distribution: Over 2.19 crore property cards were prepared across 1.49 lakh villages. Improved Governance: Digitally validated property records have strengthened local governance and enhanced Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDPs).

Financial Inclusion: Property cards have facilitated access to institutional credit, empowering rural citizens.

Women Empowerment: Legal ownership of properties has provided women with enhanced financial and social security.

Dispute Resolution: Accurate property mapping has significantly reduced property disputes.

Launched on April 24, 2020 (On National Panchayati Raj Day) by Prime Minister Modi, the SVAMITVA Scheme aims to provide a "Record of Rights" to property owners in rural Abadi areas using drone and GIS technology.

Despite the unprecedented challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister virtually distributed the first set of Property Cards on October 11, 2020. (ANI)

