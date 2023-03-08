New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI/ATK): When it comes to any kind of investment, it is always assuring to know what the favourites are so that you are not left in the dark when it comes time to turn profits. Over the years there have been many investment favourites, but in 2023 there are several platforms that will put investors ahead and as such, should be top choices for investments.

The platforms have a significant competitive advantage over other altcoins because of their transaction speeds, usability, and returns. Polkadot and Polygon seem to be the investment favourites for this year, along with Big Eyes Coin gathering much attention.

Polkadot: Solving Tomorrow's Problems Today

Polkadot was launched in 2020 and can process transactions on several chains, making it highly efficient. The multichain protocol that the platform operates on can connect and secure a network of blockchains, which can then be used to transfer data across any chain.

The construction of the site was designed to make it highly scalable, and equip it to handle more than a thousand transactions per second. The native token of the platform is DOT and holders of this have governance rights over the platform and additionally give investors a chance to use the DOT to set up passive incomes.

The coin is currently trading at USD 5 and is in the top 20 most traded coins with a market cap of USD 6 billion.

BIG Investment, Bigger Winning

One of the most promising coins to come about since Dogecoin and Shiba Inu is blazing in its presale. So far making USD 31 million of its USD 50 million goal, Big Eyes Coin is the meme coin to keep your eye on.

Giving investors what seems like endless opportunities makes this coin popular. It presents users with the chance to invest as little as USD 10 for a spin to win up to USD 1 million but even if they don't win, users get their money back in tokens. Additionally, the platform gives investors a chance to join their exclusive NFT Club, which creates an atmosphere of sophistication that every investor would love to be part of.

Profits are not the only thing that the coin offers investors. The platform pledges 5 per cent of it's earnings to ocean conservatories, which gives investors a chance to touch into their eco-conscious side.

Polygon: "Ethereum's Internet of Blockchains"

The platform has dubbed itself "Ethereum's Internet of Blockchains" and for a good reason. Polygon aims to improve on all the aspects that make Ethereum seem clunky. The site has solved the scalability problem, enabling it to process a larger number of transactions (7 000 per second) at a lower cost. This additionally serves as an attractive feature for investors who are looking for cheaper and quicker ways to turnover.

The coin is currently in the 8th position on the market, with a trading value of USD 1.13 and a market cap of USD 9 billion.

Final Thought

As the market finally begins to recover, investors need to understand which coins hold the most value and display the most profit potential. The profits of the markets are not due to peak until later on in the year, but in the meantime, many coins have been performing very well since the start of the year, and these should be considered by investors along with their own trusted coins.

