New Delhi, March 8 : Samsung has launched its new affordable phone the Galaxy M14 5G with a massive battery and its in-house Exynos chipset.

This new budget-friendly smartphone has been launched in the Ukrainian market to entice buyers with good features at a small price. Let’s take a closer look at this new phone. Nubia Z50 Ultra Launched Notch-Less Display, Superb Cameras and van Gogh Inspired Design; Find All Key Details Here.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G – Specs & Features :

The new Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is essentially the jazzed-up version of the Galaxy A14 5G that launched in India in January. The two phones share the primary specs and design as well. However, this new member of the M-series family boasts of a massive battery pack. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Render Images Surface Indicating Imminent Global Launch; Find All Key Details Here.

The Galaxy M14 5G sports a 6.6-inch PLS LCD Full HD+ 90Hz display with a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera. The rear panel features a dual-camera setup comprising of a 50MP lens paired with a 2MP macro snapper.

Under the hood, this new handset packs in Samsung’s in-house Exynos 1330 chipset backed with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage along with MicroSD slot. The smartphone runs Android 13 OS topped with One UI 5 skin.

The Galaxy M14 5G phone draws its juice from a 6,000 mAh battery with at 15W fast charging support over USB 2.0 Type-C port. It offers sub-6GHz 5G support, side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a dedicated headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G – Price :

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G phone is offered Light Blue, Navy Blue and Silver colour options. Its starting price in Ukraine is UAH 8,299 ($222) for the 4/64GB variant and UAH 8,999 ($241) for the 4/128GB variant. The phone is expected to arrive in more global markets soon.

