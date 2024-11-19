ATK

New Delhi [India], November 19: The much-anticipated music video Zindagi featuring Poonam Shende and Karanvir Bohra has officially been released. The song, co-produced by Shrinivas G. Kulkarni, is a soul-stirring portrayal of love, betrayal, and self-discovery, capturing the essence of resilience in the face of heartbreak.

Sung and penned by Ahaan, with music composed by Bombstar Prince and direction by Honey Rao, Zindagi weaves an emotional narrative of a wife silently enduring the pain of her husband's infidelity. As she navigates the turmoil of her emotions, the song delicately portrays her journey from heartbreak to self-empowerment, ultimately embracing a new vision for her life.

Speaking about the project, Poonam Shende shared, "It was a wonderful experience working with Karanvir Bohra. We've worked hard on this song, and I'm confident that the audience will connect with the emotions and love it."

Zindagi is a poignant reminder that while love can hurt, it also has the power to heal, giving individuals the strength to redefine their lives. This masterpiece is sure to resonate with listeners, leaving an indelible mark on their hearts.

Watch Zindagi now and embark on an emotional journey of love, loss, and newfound strength.

https://youtu.be/pDUSiW45big

