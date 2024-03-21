PRNewswire

London [UK], March 21: Portal, the market leader in next-gen gaming, today announces a global Esports tournament as part of its activation with DOTA2, one of the largest gaming titles in history. The tournament marks a significant stride in Portal's mission to reshape the competitive gaming arena while establishing itself as the go-to hub for gamers worldwide. The tournament will also feature exclusive 'Portal Chests', featuring DOTA2 in-game items that can be redeemed by DOTA2 players. Portal Chests are available solely through Portal and can be purchased in $PORTAL.

Also Read | 'Neuralink Demonstrated Telepathy': Elon Musk Shares Video of Man With Neuralink Brain Chip Playing Games Just by Thinking.

Portal is set to host the 'Portal DOTA2 World Invitationals'. Running from March 28 to 31, this world-class Esports tournament will span multiple countries and see 8 top-tier Esports teams battle for a substantial prize pool of $100,000 - teams to be announced from Portal's Twitter shortly. Streamed across all major platforms including YouTube and Twitch, it's Portal's first foray into the competitive Esports world - a space where it intends to become a major player in over the coming years.

The prize pool is as follows:

Also Read | Bee Attack in Lucknow: 50 Injured As Colony of Bees Attacks People During Cremation Procession in Mohanlalganj.

- 1st Place Champion: USD50,000- 2nd Place: USD25,000- 3rd Place: USD10,000- 4th Place: USD7,000- 5th - 6th Place: USD4,000- 7th - 8th Place: USD2,500

Esports enthusiasts from around the globe can look forward to thrilling matches and fierce competition. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as Portal becomes one of the first next-gen organizations to enter an Esports activation with a mainstream Esports titan like DOTA2.

The tournament also sees the rollout of 'Portal Chests'. Each Portal Esports activation will include Portal Chests filled with items from a different gaming IP - the Portal DOTA2 World Invitationals, of course, have DOTA2-themed Chests. For the Portal D2WIs, the Chest takes the form of a digital collectible exclusively on Portal that enables its holders to redeem a range of in-game items. Portal is enhancing Esports viewership and fan experiences through items like the Portal Chest. The Chests are available to viewers and DOTA2 fans exclusively via Portal, and can be purchased in $PORTAL.

Portal is providing gaming fans around the world new ways to connect with the games they love - through Esports, digital collectibles, streaming and more. The Portal DOTA2 World Invitationals is the first in a series of activations bringing next-gen tech to mainstream gaming IPs.

With over 50 million Daily Active Users and $873M in all-time revenue, DOTA2 is a powerhouse in the Esports world, generating nearly $300 million from the DOTA2 Battle Pass between September 1 and January 12, 2022. Its players can earn significant rewards, with the top earning player, Johan "N0tail" Sundstein boasting an impressive $7.1M in total eSports earnings. The titanic success of the popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game developed by Valve Corporation extends beyond individual players and teams. The game's massive player base, in-game purchases, and esports events contribute to its overall revenue.

"We're incredibly excited to announce this landmark activation. We're entering uncharted territory - a collaboration between a next-gen gaming ecosystem and a mainstream gaming title" said the portal team. "The global reach of DOTA2 ensures that this activation will resonate with players and fans worldwide. We're excited to be giving DOTA2 players new ways to connect with the game they love - through Esports and much more to come!

For more information, please visit www.portalesports.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr1D0VCpaNJnWX6IgVCY0lwTwitch: https://www.twitch.tv/portalesportshqTwitter: https://twitter.com/PortalcoinTwitter: https://twitter.com/PortalEsportsHQ

https://www.portalgaming.com .

About PortalPortal is the next-gen gaming platform and publisher. Through market-leading tech products and a world-class entertainment network, Portal is redefining the way games and gamers connect.

The Portal Ecosystem is composed of multiple interconnected elements; with 200+ partner games at launch, Portal is solving distribution for good by bringing the best of gaming into one ecosystem.

Follow on X (Twitter) at https://twitter.com/Portalcoin

Esports site: portalesports.com

Site: portalgaming.com

About the Portal DOTA2 World Invitationals

The inaugural Portal DOTA 2 World Invitationals will run from March 28 to 31, in partnership with DOTA2, a top multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) video game by Valve. This world-class Esports tournament spans multiple countries and will see 8 top-tier Esports teams battle for a substantial prize pool of $100,000. Streamed across all major platforms including YouTube and Twitch, it marks Portal's first foray into the competitive Esports world - space where it intends to become a major player in over the coming years. This major initial activation featuring Portal Chests will continue the rapid, impressive scale or the Portal brand and ecosystem, and further drive $PORTAL adoption.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2367204/Thumbnail___Portal_Dota2_World_Invitatiionals.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)