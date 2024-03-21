New Delhi, March 21: In a first, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Thursday shared a video clip where a person was seen playing video games just by thinking, courtesy the Neuralink brain chip.

Paraplegic Noland Arbaugh, 29, was seen in a video shared to X using just his mind to play online chess. 'See that cursor on the screen? That's all me. It's all brainpower,” he was quoted as saying in the video clip shared by Musk. Apple AirTag FirmWare Update: Apple Rolls Out New Firmware Update With Build Number ‘2.0.73’ for AirTag Tracking Device, Says Report.

Elon Musk Shares Video of First Person Playing Video Games Just by Thinking

Livestream of @Neuralink demonstrating “Telepathy” – controlling a computer and playing video games just by thinking https://t.co/0kHJdayfYy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 20, 2024

He also managed to move the computer mouse side to side across the online chess board. “Livestream of @Neuralink demonstrating “Telepathy” – controlling a computer and playing video games just by thinking,” the billionaire posted.

A follower commented: “Beautiful to watch this. You can see his joy in being able to control things again. This is when science does very good things!” Last month, the X owner said that the first human implanted with a brain chip from his brain-computer interface company Neuralink seems to have fully recovered and is able to control a computer mouse using thoughts. IT Ministry and NIXI To Unveil BhashaNet Portal To Boost Digital Inclusion in India.

"Progress is good, and the patient seems to have made a full recovery, with neural effects that we are aware of. The patient is able to move a mouse around the screen by just thinking," Musk had said in a Spaces event on X. Musk said that the company's first product, called Telepathy, would bring control of a phone or computer just by thinking.

