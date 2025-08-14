VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 14: The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and AMPIN Energy Transition, in collaboration with Deloitte & Sumitomo Corporation, successfully concluded its pivotal seminar titled 'Renewable Energy Transition for Commercial and Industrial Consumers in the Southern Region' at Hotel Taj MG Road. The event brought together a diverse group of industry leaders, policymakers, and C&I consumers who discussed the roadmap to achieve 100% RE for Corporates & Industrial consumers in South India.

Delivering the inaugural address, Shri Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department, Government of Karnataka, said, "Karnataka was proud to lead India's renewable energy transition, with over 70% of its installed capacity already sourced from green power, and the state recognized the immense potential of the C&I sector to accelerate this transition. The sector was a crucial partner in this journey, and state policies were meticulously designed to empower C&I customers to embrace renewables through open access and innovative solutions. Karnataka remained committed to building a resilient, green, and future-ready state, inviting all stakeholders to collaborate in this transformative endeavor."

Addressing the gathering, Shri Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Managing Director, Karnataka Power Transmission Company Limited, Government of Karnataka, said, "Karnataka had long been a pioneer in renewable energy, with nearly 63% of its installed capacity already from renewable sources. Its strategic foresight, encapsulated in a comprehensive resource adequacy plan, provided a robust 10-year blueprint to meet future demand and double its installed renewable energy capacity by 2030. KPTCL was proactively building the electrical highways of tomorrow, including high-voltage 765 KV substations, to seamlessly deliver clean power from generation hubs to demand centers. Simultaneously, significant investments were being made in Battery Energy Storage Systems and Pumped Storage Projects to ensure grid stability and round-the-clock availability of green power. This strategic integration of generation, transmission, and storage ensured that Karnataka remained a competitive and attractive destination for industries, offering reliable, affordable, and sustainable power."

In a video message, Shri Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson, Central Electricity Authority, Government of India, said, "India was in a transformative energy transition, and the Central Electricity Authority remained committed to guiding this monumental shift towards a cleaner, more sustainable future. The C&I sector played a vital role in India's clean energy journey, boosting national goals and global competitiveness through a green identity. We were committed to grid reliability, seamless renewable integration, and strategic storage deployment, creating an enabling environment for all stakeholders to accelerate India's sustainable, energy-secure future."

In a video message, Shri Sudeep Jain, ACS, Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Government of India, shared, "India's renewable energy transition had gained strong momentum, with non-fossil fuel sources accounting for 50% of power generation, driven significantly by MNRE. The C&I sector, responsible for half of the country's electricity consumption, played a critical role in this transformation. Flagship initiatives like the PM Surya Ghar Yojana had brought rooftop solar to 1 crore households, while advancements in green hydrogen and green ammonia were set to reduce costs and enhance adoption in the near future. Southern states remained at the forefront, with 20 GW of wind and 30 GW of solar already deployed and an additional 17.5 GW planned by 2030, cementing the region's leadership in India's clean energy journey."

In his opening address, Shri Pinaki Bhattacharyya, Co-Chair, FICCI Renewable Energy CEOs Committee and Founder, CEO & Managing Director, AMPIN Energy Transition, said, "Southern India had long been at the forefront of renewable energy adoption and remained a beacon for the nation's green future. Transitioning to 100% renewable energy was not only achievable but brought compelling economic benefits, including significant energy cost savings. AMPIN, with a robust ~3 GW renewable energy portfolio in the South, was driving this transformation for C&I customers and unlocking the region's vast 33 GW renewable energy potential in the next four years. The potential for C&I renewable energy in the southern region was immense, representing a significant win-win for industries, states, and India's net zero ambitions. We stood as a long-term partner, delivering multi-technology solutions and strong financial backing to help businesses achieve energy independence."

Sharing views through a video call, Shri Aneesh Shekhar, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Green Energy Corporation Limited (TNGECL), Government of Tamil Nadu, said, "Tamil Nadu's leadership in renewable energy, rooted in its pioneering wind adoption since the 1980s and its rapid growth in solar, had been significantly powered by C&I consumers. Their robust participation, largely through open access, had been a win-win, enabling the state to green its grid without capex while offering substantial tariff benefits. As Tamil Nadu looked to double its installed capacity, the strategic focus shifted firmly towards solar and, critically, Battery Energy Storage Systems. The next vital phase of the energy transition hinged on how C&I consumers were integrated into this burgeoning storage market. Policies and regulations were actively evolving to facilitate C&I participation, recognizing that storage was the most critical infrastructure to achieve the ambitious goal of 30 GW of storage by 2030."

Shri Kamalakar Babu, VC & Managing Director, New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh, shared his views through a video message, stating, "The seminar marked a pivotal moment for commercial and industrial consumers across the southern region as they collectively navigated the critical renewable energy transition. Andhra Pradesh was proud to be at the forefront of this journey, demonstrating a strong commitment to creating an amicable and affordable clean energy ecosystem. The recently launched Integrated Clean Energy Policy was a testament to this resolve, designed to catalyze significant investment, foster job creation, and accelerate the journey towards a sustainable and energy-secure future, aligning perfectly with national aspirations like Viksit Bharat 2047."

The seminar underscored the growing momentum for energy transition from fossil fuels to sustainable renewables, with a particular focus on the critical role of the Commercial and Industrial segment. Accounting for over 50% of the nation's electricity consumption, the C&I sector was highlighted as a key driver in achieving a structural shift towards clean power across India.

Shri Anish Mandal, Partner, Deloitte India, said, "Commercial and Industrial consumers were undeniably leading the charge in India's renewable energy transition. Their accelerated adoption was driven by a powerful combination of internal sustainability mandates and compelling economic advantages, proving that green energy was not just an environmental imperative but a strategic business decision. This shift was strongly supported by progressive policy enablers like green open access and virtual Power Purchase Agreements, alongside rapidly advancing storage solutions, creating an unprecedented opportunity. The southern region held immense untapped potential for this green shift. Looking ahead, innovations like energy aggregators would be vital in democratizing access and accelerating adoption across all segments, including MSMEs."

Thanking the speakers and audience, Shri Arpan Gupta, Director, FICCI, said, "The seminar was profoundly insightful, underscoring the immense scale of opportunity in India's renewable energy transition towards net zero targets. We were encouraged by the collaborative spirit shown by policymakers, industry leaders, and experts in addressing the opportunities translating into tangible outcomes."

Attendees gained actionable insights from leading renewable energy stakeholders and C&I consumers, who shared real-world strategies for accelerating their transition. Discussions highlighted the compelling business case for renewables--delivering significant cost savings, operational efficiencies, and stronger sustainability outcomes.

As a leading partner in India's energy transition, AMPIN Energy Transition brought its expertise in innovative solar, wind, and hybrid solutions to the forefront--demonstrating scalable models for commercial and industrial customers to achieve net-zero ambitions.

The high-impact seminar featured expert presentations, interactive discussions, and strategic networking, fostering collaboration among policymakers, industry leaders, technology innovators, and corporate decision-makers.

This joint initiative by FICCI, AMPIN Energy Transition, and Deloitte aimed to enable businesses across Southern India to take bold, practical steps toward a cleaner, more resilient energy future.

